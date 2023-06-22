What's new

Dhaka remains 7th least liveable city globally 2023

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
9,065
Reaction score
-28
Country
India
Location
India
Published: June 22, 2023 9:32 AM | Last updated: June 22, 2023 3:04 PM
Dhaka has ranked as the seventh least liveable city, same as last year, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index 2023.
According to the latest report published on Wednesday, the mega city scored 43.8 out of 100, ranking 167th out of 173 cities on the index. Last year, the score was 39.2 and the capital ranked 166th among 172.
Zimbabwe's Harare also occupied the same spot as Dhaka.

The EIU ranks cities on more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.
EIU's Liveability Index has risen significantly in the 2023 survey, reaching a 15-year high as the world moves on from the Covid-19 pandemic and healthcare and education scores improve in many cities in Asia and the Middle East and Africa.
The global average liveability score across all 172 cities (excluding Kyiv) in the survey has now reached 76.2 out of 100, up from 73.2 a year ago.
However, scores for stability have slipped backwards since last year, amid several instances of civil unrest around the world.
Austria's Vienna retains its position as the world's most liveable city in the 2023 survey.

Copenhagen (Denmark) takes second place, while a shift towards normality after the pandemic has helped the Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney to bounce back up the rankings to third and fourth place, following a sharp tumble in 2022.
Three cities in Canada, two in Switzerland, and two in Asia (a New Zealand and a Japanese city are joint tenth) make up the rest of the top ten positions.
Asia-Pacific cities have made some of the biggest gains, accounting for eight of top ten movers up the rankings as economies recover from the pandemic.

Wellington (New Zealand) has soared by 35 places to 23rd place, Auckland (New Zealand) by 25, while Hanoi (Vietnam) has moved up 20 spots, as their covid restrictions were lifted.
Damascus (Syria) and Tripoli (Libya) are still at the bottom of the list, held back by social unrest, terrorism and conflict. However, while Damascus has seen no improvement since last year, scores for Tripoli and other cities in the bottom ten have improved as the pandemic has receded.
Meanwhile, Kyiv is back in the survey, having been forced out by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, the city ranks a lowly 165th out of the 173 cities, with its stability and infrastructure damaged by the war.

Top 10 Most Liveable Cities​

  1. Vienna (98.4)
  2. Copenhagen (98.0)
  3. Melbourne (97.7)
  4. Sydney (97.4)
  5. Vancouver (97.3)
  6. Zurich (97.1)
  7. Calgary (96.8)
  8. Geneva (96.8)
  9. Toronto (96.5)
  10. Osaka (96.0)

Top 10 Least Liveable Cities​

  1. Damascus (30.7)
  2. Tripoli (40.1)
  3. Algiers (42.0)
  4. Lagos (42.2)
  5. Karachi (42.5)
  6. Port Moresby (43.4)
  7. Dhaka (43.8)
  8. Harare (43.8)
  9. Kyiv (44.0)
  10. Douala (46.4)


www.dhakatribune.com

Report: Dhaka remains 7th least liveable city globally

Austria's Vienna retains its position as the world’s most liveable city in the 2023 survey
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671796945608925185
 
Karachi is a mythical city. While Lagos, Dhaka, Tripoli and Damascus have a blueprint, Karachi is wild and free.
 
Outside of Karachi can we get stats for other Pakistani cities?
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
Where is Mumbai?
Click to expand...

Indian cities were all in bottom quintile last year (2022) in EIU report, which the OP conveniently forgot.

Bhakt Indians are fond of deriding Bangladesh and Pakistan for reasons known only to them, probably just to feel better about their own effed up infra in their cities. And OP is supposedly "positive"! If this is positive tariqah then what about the "negative" ones in India? Lajawab! :lol:

Dhaka's low ranking is understandable because it is going through half a dozen megaprojects in the city itself (six lines of Metro, North South Skyway, Train logistics connector megaplex, elevated railway links, three/four six lane freeway connectors, even bypass connectors, one is a fourteen lane freeway - all causing massive traffic jams affecting livability standards). There is construction everywhere. Please look in the thread where I post the progress for these projects.

Bangladesh Economic & Infrastructure Development - Updates & Discussions

Dhaka Elevated Expressway (Skyway) update
defence.pk

Plus Dhaka houses all sorts of factories which means dozens of slums which are in the process of being moved outside the city. I'd still say Dhaka fairs way better than Indian cities, most of which look like garbage, except some in the South.

I mean - we Bangladeshis do realize Dhaka is a dump, but bhakts won't even admit what dumps Indian cities are infra-wise.

We Bangladeshis have been to most of them, and we know what they are.

This is what the Indian media says about their own ranking last year.

"The EIU’s Global Livability Index 2022 analysed living conditions in 173 cities across the world, six of which — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad — were in India. All five Indian cities were ranked between 140 and 146, which means they fell in bottom quintile on the index.

Among Indian cities, New Delhi received the top rank of 140, with a livability score of 56.5. This was followed by Mumbai at 141 (score 56.2), Chennai at 142 (score 55.8), Ahmedabad at 143 ( score 55.7) and Bengaluru at 146 (score 54.4). The ideal score is 100.

This the first time that the index has included Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad — earlier reports only featured Delhi and Mumbai among Indian cities."

theprint.in

Bengaluru scores poorly on infra parameter, ranked least livable city in India in global index

The Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Livability Index 2022 analysed living conditions in 173 cities, 5 of which — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru & Ahmedabad — were in India.
theprint.in theprint.in

So in summation all I want to say is - Pujaris don't make me post horrid pictures of your slums, people defecating next to railway tracks etc.

Know your place.
 
Last edited:
Bilal9 said:
Dhaka's low ranking is understandable because it is going through half a dozen megaprojects in the city itself (six lines of Metro, North South Skyway, Train logistics connector megaplex, three/four six lane freeways, one is a fourteen lane freeway causing massive traffic jams).
Click to expand...
What a logic :lol:

defence.pk

India's financial capital Mumbai is seeing over $60 billion spent on infra upgrades

At least four landmark infrastructure projects in Mumbai worth $10 billion are expected to be completed over the next 18 months, which shall provide a long overdue upgrade to India's largest property market. The Mumbai Trans Harbor Link, Coastal Road, Mumbai Metro Line-3, and Navi Mumbai Airport...
defence.pk

Other than that, no Dhaka doesn't have 6 Metro lines under construction, just MRT-1 is rest are just planned and only 1 operational and going minor expansions.


Indian Tier-1 cities may not be the best but they clearly aren't worse than sub-saharan Africa like shonorland.

Bilal9 said:
Plus Dhaka houses all sorts of factories which means dozens of slums which are in the process of being moved outside the city. I'd still say Dhaka fairs way better than Indian cities, most of which look like garbage, except some in the South.
Click to expand...
What you say doesn't matter when all your cities look like overgrown villages/shanty towns.
Your uneducated rants aren't even funny anymore.

"Better than India" :lol:
 
Bilal9 said:
They were all in bottom quintile last year (2022) in EIU report, which the OP conveniently forgot.

Bhakt Indians are fond of deriding Bangladesh and Pakistan for reasons known only to them, just to feel better about their own effed up infra in their cities. And OP is apparently "positive"! What about the negative ones in India? :lol:

Dhaka's low ranking is understandable because it is going through half a dozen megaprojects in the city itself (six lines of Metro, North South Skyway, Train logistics connector megaplex, three/four six lane freeways, one is a fourteen lane freeway causing massive traffic jams). There is construction everywhere. Please look in the thread where I post the progress for these projects.

Bangladesh Economic & Infrastructure Development - Updates & Discussions

Dhaka Elevated Expressway (Skyway) update
defence.pk

Plus Dhaka houses all sorts of factories which means dozens of slums which are in the process of being moved outside the city. I'd still say Dhaka fairs way better than Indian cities, most of which look like garbage, except some in the South.

I mean - we Bangladeshis do realize Dhaka is a dump, but bhakts won't even admit what Indian cities are,

We Bangladeshis have been to most of them, and know what dumps they are.

This is what the Indian media says about their own ranking last year.

"The EIU’s Global Livability Index 2022 analysed living conditions in 173 cities across the world, six of which — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad — were in India. All five Indian cities were ranked between 140 and 146, which means they fell in bottom quintile on the index.

Among Indian cities, New Delhi received the top rank of 140, with a livability score of 56.5. This was followed by Mumbai at 141 (score 56.2), Chennai at 142 (score 55.8), Ahmedabad at 143 ( score 55.7) and Bengaluru at 146 (score 54.4). The ideal score is 100.

This the first time that the index has included Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad — earlier reports only featured Delhi and Mumbai among Indian cities."

theprint.in

Bengaluru scores poorly on infra parameter, ranked least livable city in India in global index

The Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Livability Index 2022 analysed living conditions in 173 cities, 5 of which — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru & Ahmedabad — were in India.
theprint.in theprint.in
Click to expand...
You have one shitty city and you managed to take it to last. Kudos. And your uneducated rants on India are boring. At least Indian city ranks are going up albeit slowly unlike your slumland.
 
Last edited:
GreatHanWarrior said:
Where is Mumbai?
Click to expand...

People living in CrapHole laughing at people living in Shithole.

Unfortunately, that’s South Asia in a nutshell and why we need Chinese leadership.

BJP keyboard turds fighting BNP keyboard turds.

Maybe the Chinese can bury them in a giant shithole.

Well, they are already there!
 
IndianLite said:
People living in CrapHole laughing at people living in Shithole.

Unfortunately, that’s South Asia in a nutshell and why we need Chinese leadership.

BJP keyboard turds fighting BNP keyboard turds.

Maybe the Chinese can bury them in a giant shithole.

Well, they are already there!
Click to expand...

Well don't term us at PDF BNP turds. Almost none of us are BNP hacks.

The difference is that we know what dumps Bangladeshi cities are, and we also complain about it and try to find ways to better them.

Indian BJP bhakts try to deny reality and only post good parts of their cities. While most of the infra dates from the time of the British Raj.

Some bhakt idiots tried to post pictures of 3rd tier Bangladeshi towns as proof of how Kashmir has improved!

www.dhakatribune.com

Patuakhali park’s image falsely used for Kashmir promotion

The image, which was claimed to depict a transformed Boulevard Road in Srinagar, was discovered to be a photograph of Jhautola area of Patuakhali
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 
Last edited:
IndianLite said:
People living in CrapHole laughing at people living in Shithole.

Unfortunately, that’s South Asia in a nutshell and why we need Chinese leadership.

BJP keyboard turds fighting BNP keyboard turds.

Maybe the Chinese can bury them in a giant shithole.

Well, they are already there!
Click to expand...
And you are a Bango hiding behind US with india flags.
 
El Sidd said:
Karachi is a mythical city. While Lagos, Dhaka, Tripoli and Damascus have a blueprint, Karachi is wild and free.
Click to expand...
Karachi is ❤️, a symbol of our federation in many ways
just need better, dedicated people in-charge

There's no other place like Karachi in Pakistan, Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad
None of em can replace Karachi

 
IndianLite said:
People living in CrapHole laughing at people living in Shithole.

Unfortunately, that’s South Asia in a nutshell and why we need Chinese leadership.

BJP keyboard turds fighting BNP keyboard turds.

Maybe the Chinese can bury them in a giant shithole.

Well, they are already there!
Click to expand...
Calm down, baby.
 
even with infrastructure improvements most South Asian cities are overpopulated
 

Similar threads

B
SDG Index 2023: Bangladesh ahead of India, Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
125
SoulSpokesman
S
B
Rangpur still remains the poorest division, Mymensingh follows: BBS
2
Replies
17
Views
814
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
Divorce is increasing in Bangladesh, 1 divorce registered in every 40 minutes in Dhaka
Replies
12
Views
364
epebble
E
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh moves up in World Bank logistics index
Replies
1
Views
249
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
Bilal9
Rain brings relief for Dhaka after scorching heat
Replies
0
Views
287
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom