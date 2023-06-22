Dhaka remains 7th least liveable city globally 2023

Top 10 Most Liveable Cities​

Vienna (98.4) Copenhagen (98.0) Melbourne (97.7) Sydney (97.4) Vancouver (97.3) Zurich (97.1) Calgary (96.8) Geneva (96.8) Toronto (96.5) Osaka (96.0)

Top 10 Least Liveable Cities​

Damascus (30.7) Tripoli (40.1) Algiers (42.0) Lagos (42.2) Karachi (42.5) Port Moresby (43.4) Dhaka (43.8) Harare (43.8) Kyiv (44.0) Douala (46.4)

Published: June 22, 2023 9:32 AM | Last updated: June 22, 2023 3:04 PMDhaka has ranked as the seventh least liveable city, same as last year, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index 2023.According to the latest report published on Wednesday, the mega city scored 43.8 out of 100, ranking 167th out of 173 cities on the index. Last year, the score was 39.2 and the capital ranked 166th among 172.Zimbabwe's Harare also occupied the same spot as Dhaka.The EIU ranks cities on more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.EIU's Liveability Index has risen significantly in the 2023 survey, reaching a 15-year high as the world moves on from the Covid-19 pandemic and healthcare and education scores improve in many cities in Asia and the Middle East and Africa.The global average liveability score across all 172 cities (excluding Kyiv) in the survey has now reached 76.2 out of 100, up from 73.2 a year ago.However, scores for stability have slipped backwards since last year, amid several instances of civil unrest around the world.Austria's Vienna retains its position as the world's most liveable city in the 2023 survey.Copenhagen (Denmark) takes second place, while a shift towards normality after the pandemic has helped the Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney to bounce back up the rankings to third and fourth place, following a sharp tumble in 2022.Three cities in Canada, two in Switzerland, and two in Asia (a New Zealand and a Japanese city are joint tenth) make up the rest of the top ten positions.Asia-Pacific cities have made some of the biggest gains, accounting for eight of top ten movers up the rankings as economies recover from the pandemic.Wellington (New Zealand) has soared by 35 places to 23rd place, Auckland (New Zealand) by 25, while Hanoi (Vietnam) has moved up 20 spots, as their covid restrictions were lifted.Damascus (Syria) and Tripoli (Libya) are still at the bottom of the list, held back by social unrest, terrorism and conflict. However, while Damascus has seen no improvement since last year, scores for Tripoli and other cities in the bottom ten have improved as the pandemic has receded.Meanwhile, Kyiv is back in the survey, having been forced out by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, the city ranks a lowly 165th out of the 173 cities, with its stability and infrastructure damaged by the war.