Largest City Karachi paying most ranked 169 out of 173 cities on Livability Index

No surprises here. Massive testament of Zardicracy and systematic murder of Karachi by sharifs and army generals.Karachi 169 out of 173 in worst cities. Only war stricken Lagos, Algeria, Tripoli and Damascus are better.Who is responsible?Full report:Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of the British magazine the Economist has named Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, as one of the five least livable cities in the world.Karachi is the only city in Pakistan in the living index, apart from this, no city in the country is included in this list.The index has been compiled keeping an eye on the post-Covid-19 recovery situation of cities around the world, the listed cities are rated as habitable based on the performance of their five sectors, these five areas include sustainability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.Scores ranging from one to hundred are set to assess and test the factors of habitability, according to the score the number one is considered intolerable and the hundred is considered ideal.According to the index, Karachi’s overall score is 42.5, which is less than ideal; the worst situation was reported in the city in terms of stability indicators, where its score was 20, which is similar to the number of 2022, which means that the situation of the city has not improved in the last one year. It was 38.7, education 75 and infrastructure 51.8.In 2019, Karachi was ranked 136out of 140 cities in the index, while its report was not published in 2020, followed by 134 out of 140 cities in 2022.The cities at the top of the index are Western Europe and Canada, with Austria’s capital Vienna topping the list for the second year in a row, with a score of 100 in four of the five sectors, which is the best.