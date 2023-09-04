What's new

Defense Industry Exports: August 2023

D

Defense Industry Exports: August 2023

September 4, 2023
1 minute reading time
Roketsan-ATMACA-Banner
turkish defense-industry-colage-1708005

The exports of the Turkish defense and aerospace industry sector in August 2023 were announced as 376.1 million dollars. Total sector exports in the first 8 months of this year exceeded 3.4 billion dollars.
The Turkish defense and aerospace industry sector, which broke the all-time monthly record with exports of 657.5 million dollars in July 2023, continues its march in exports. The sector's exports in August 2023 amounted to 376.1 million dollars, an increase of 12.8% compared to the same month of the previous year.

On the other hand, the total exports of the sector between January 1 and August 31, 2023 reached 3.4 billion dollars, with an increase of 32% compared to the same period of the previous year. The sector, which has an export target of 6 billion dollars for the end of the year, has to export an average of 650 million dollars in the remaining 4 months of the year in order to achieve this target.

Record AKINCI exports to Saudi Arabia​

Bayraktar-AKINCI-HGK

On the other hand, an important development took place in the Turkish defense and aerospace industry in July 2023. BAYKAR signed a contract regarding the export of AKINCI Attack Unmanned Aerial Vehicle to Saudi Arabia.
The agreement signed during President Erdoğan's visit to the Gulf is worth 3.1 billion dollars. BAYKAR's AKINCI exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded as the largest single export of the Turkish defense industry.
The Gulf market is expected to come to the fore in the future exports of the Turkish defense industry sector.
