Foreign Trade Data for July 2023
03 August 2023
In July 2023, compared to the same month of the previous year;
• Exports increased by 8.4% to 20 billion 93 million dollars,
• Imports increased by 11.1% to 32 billion 476 million dollars,
• Foreign trade volume increased by 10.0% to 52 billion 569 million dollars.
In the January-July period of 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year;
• Exports decreased by 0.6% to 143 billion 435 million dollars,
• Imports increased by 5.1% to 217 billion 52 million dollars,
• Foreign trade volume increased by 2.8% to 360 billion 487 million dollars.