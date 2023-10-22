What's new

Chinese yuan beats Euro, is 2nd most used currency in global payments system SWIFT

As of September 2023, the yuan accounted for 5.8% of international payments, up from 4.82% in August, which is the highest share the Chinese currency has held in the last five years, according to SWIFT system data.​

The rise of the yuan in international trade settlements is seen as a reflection of China's growing economic power and its efforts to make the yuan a global reserve currency. However, the yuan's share is still negligible compared to the dollar's 46.6%.





China introduced the yuan as its currency system in the late 1800s, and it has had a currency peg since 1994. This peg, along with China's robust export economy, has helped the yuan gain traction in global trade.

The recent data from SWIFT indicates a shift in the global financial landscape, with the yuan's growing prominence signalling China's increasing role in international trade and finance.
