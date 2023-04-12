Chinese reusable experimental spacecraft

In theory it's a copy of Boeing X-37B, but it endured only less that 2 days in orbit.
some official Chinese source about that?2 Days in orbit was just a mission. The duration had more to do with what the purpose of that particular flight was then it has to do with how long it can stay in orbit for.
For example, in 2022, one flight of this craft was in orbit for around 3 months. It is tracked by US government and amateur astronomers who track gov satellites too.
You picked only one flight where it was in orbit for 2 days. Anyway this is just a study project for one aspect of China's TSTO and SSTO programs.
some official Chinese source about that?
There is zero public official information.
Even your wiki link mentions a two to three month orbit flight. Rest are amateur astronomers tracking what the spaceplane does (in terms of trajectory changes) and once in a while, US gov comments.
I dont care the travel time, that's not the point of this thread.
any information about the purpose of that machine circling the Earth?
I read when jounarlists ask the Chinese, they answered: "Ask the Americans what is doing X-37B"
Even it doesnt have public official name!
That's very secret thing.