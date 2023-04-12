What's new

Chinese reusable experimental spacecraft

BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
3,776
-6
1,825
Country
Spain
Location
Spain

Chinese reusable experimental spacecraft - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

In theory it's a copy of Boeing X-37B, but it endured only less that 2 days in orbit.

en.wikipedia.org

Boeing X-37 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

ae02560456e64fb284bd2a3d55869b92.jpeg
 
2 Days in orbit was just a mission. The duration had more to do with what the purpose of that particular flight was then it has to do with how long it can stay in orbit for.

For example, in 2022, one flight of this craft was in orbit for around 3 months. It is tracked by US government and amateur astronomers who track gov satellites too.

You picked only one flight where it was in orbit for 2 days. Anyway this is just a study project for one aspect of China's TSTO and SSTO programs.
 
serenity said:
2 Days in orbit was just a mission. The duration had more to do with what the purpose of that particular flight was then it has to do with how long it can stay in orbit for.

For example, in 2022, one flight of this craft was in orbit for around 3 months. It is tracked by US government and amateur astronomers who track gov satellites too.

You picked only one flight where it was in orbit for 2 days. Anyway this is just a study project for one aspect of China's TSTO and SSTO programs.
Click to expand...
some official Chinese source about that?

There is zero public official information.
 
Last edited:
Maybe the first question should be what is Boeing X-37B and what it was doing for years circling the Earth. :lol:

before to know something about Chinese Reusable Experimental Spacecraft.

Boeing X-37B is very secretive too.

But Chinese one even more, even it doesnt have official name.
 
BHAN85 said:
some official Chinese source about that?

There is zero public official information.
Click to expand...

Even your wiki link mentions a two to three month orbit flight. Rest are amateur astronomers tracking what the spaceplane does (in terms of trajectory changes) and once in a while, US gov comments.
 
serenity said:
Even your wiki link mentions a two to three month orbit flight. Rest are amateur astronomers tracking what the spaceplane does (in terms of trajectory changes) and once in a while, US gov comments.
Click to expand...

I dont care the travel time, that's not the point of this thread.

any information about the purpose of that machine circling the Earth?

I read when jounarlists ask the Chinese, they answered: "Ask the Americans what is doing X-37B"


:lol:

Even it doesnt have public official name!

That's very secret thing.
 
BHAN85 said:
I dont care the travel time, that's not the point of this thread.

any information about the purpose of that machine circling the Earth?

I read when jounarlists ask the Chinese, they answered: "Ask the Americans what is doing X-37B"


:lol:

Even it doesnt have public official name!

That's very secret thing.
Click to expand...

yeah it is. Both these and other space plane programs from China and USA and others I think are all researching similar things. How to cheaply and quickly deliver emergency satellites to orbit and destroy enemy satellites by using these sorts of craft to deploy anti-satellite equipment.

The ones shown are really just the least impressive and most outdated test craft. The ones that are not shown to public must be more capable and probably intended for weapons delivery (ground attack) and satellite delivery I think. After all that's the whole point of two or single stage to orbit craft and these types of "spaceplanes" all also research TSTO and SSTO craft.
 
how would look from Earth a Kinetic bombardment? (e.g. a space railgun aboard Boeing X-37B and it shoot down a satellite to Earth).

Maybe it woud look something like this:


There's no atmosphere in the space, so a space railgun can be tinier than a terrestrial railgun. And it can be used for a kinetic bombardment.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

BHAN85
Boeing X-37B OTV-7 doesn't take off
Replies
1
Views
379
BHAN85
BHAN85
Hamartia Antidote
U.S. Air Force X-37B spaceplane to launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket [vs a Falcon 9 🤔]
2
Replies
20
Views
671
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
Special space plane puts China ahead of competitors
Replies
1
Views
176
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China successfully lands reusable test spacecraft after 276 days of in-orbit operation
Replies
6
Views
529
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
beijingwalker
China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit
Replies
0
Views
449
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom