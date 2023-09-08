What's new

Boeing X-37B OTV-7 doesn't take off

First time since program started that both X37-B spaceplanes are landed 9 months and counting, in 4 days will be 10 months exactly.

The record without launch was 7 months. And there is not scheduled date for launch yet.

What was doing Boeing X-37B circling the Earth last decade? Maybe Reagan star wars could give some suggestions.

