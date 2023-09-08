Boeing X-37B OTV-7 doesn't take off

BHAN85
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2015
- Messages
- 3,444
- Reaction score
- -6
- Country
- Location
US military's X-37B space plane lands, ending record-breaking mystery mission
The X-37B circled Earth for 908 days on its OTV-6 mission.
www.space.com
First time since program started that both X37-B spaceplanes are landed 9 months and counting, in 4 days will be 10 months exactly.
The record without launch was 7 months. And there is not scheduled date for launch yet.
What was doing Boeing X-37B circling the Earth last decade? Maybe Reagan star wars could give some suggestions.