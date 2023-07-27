What's new

29050291532485.jpg

Chinese Dronemaker DJI Denies Dispute With Indian Army, Says It Has Not Received Any Orders
(Yicai Global) July 26 -- Rumors of a falling out between DJI and the Indian government are “seriously untrue” as the Chinese drone maker has not received any orders for drones from the country’s army and it does not export drones for military use, the Global Times reported today.

Rumors have been circulating online that the Indian military placed an order for CNY135 million (USD18.8 million) worth of drones from Shenzhen-based DJI and asked for the goods to be delivered after a 25 percent deposit was paid.

DJI allegedly declined this request, stating that the Indian market is high risk and that the country has an unstable political, economic and social environment, outdated commerce laws and there are frequent cases of fraud.

DJI has always focused on civilian drones and opposes the military use of its products, the report said. The company would refuse any order that comes from the Indian Ministry of Defense, the military, or that may have a military purpose.

The Indian government has introduced “protective” policies that ban the import of civilian-grade drones to boost its own drone industry, sources said.

Editor: Kim Taylor

www.yicaiglobal.com

