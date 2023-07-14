Chinese assistance in Nuclear sector

ghazi52
July 14, 2023
The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has been running four nuclear power units based on Chinese technology near Mianwali district’s Chashma area.
With a nameplate capacity of 325MW each, C-1 and C-2 started operations in 2000 and 2011, respectively. C-3 and C-4 became operational in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and have a gross capacity of 340MW each.
Separately, the PAEC established Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 and Unit-3 at Paradise Point, once a popular public beach on the outskirts of Karachi. Having a nameplate capacity of 1,100MW each, the K-2 and K-3 started generating electricity in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
The six nuclear plants have a combined installed capacity of 3,530MW, constituting a share of 8.1 per cent in the country’s total nameplate power-generating capacity.
July 14, 2023
The Chashma nuclear power plantLast month, Pakistan and China had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build a new unit of the 1,200 MW Chashma-5 (C-5) nuclear power project.
