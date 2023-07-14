What's new

Chinese assistance in Nuclear sector

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,468
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on Chashma-5 nuclear power plant

Dawn.com
July 14, 2023

The Chashma nuclear power plant​

Last month, Pakistan and China had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build a new unit of the 1,200 MW Chashma-5 (C-5) nuclear power project.

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has been running four nuclear power units based on Chinese technology near Mianwali district’s Chashma area.

With a nameplate capacity of 325MW each, C-1 and C-2 started operations in 2000 and 2011, respectively. C-3 and C-4 became operational in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and have a gross capacity of 340MW each.

Separately, the PAEC established Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 and Unit-3 at Paradise Point, once a popular public beach on the outskirts of Karachi. Having a nameplate capacity of 1,100MW each, the K-2 and K-3 started generating electricity in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The six nuclear plants have a combined installed capacity of 3,530MW, constituting a share of 8.1 per cent in the country’s total nameplate power-generating capacity.
 
.,.,,.
Groundbreaking of Chashma-5 Nuclear Power Plant
⚛
🇵🇰
🇨🇳


Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has performed groundbreaking of 1200 MW Chashma-5 Nuclear Power Plant, project's cost is $3.5 Bn & will be completed in next 7-8 years.

China has provided a discount of Rs 30 Billion for this project.
After the completion of C-5 Pakistan will be one step closer of its target of 8800 MW clean nuclear energy.

1689337063080.png





1689337105563.png
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Pakistan and China sign $4.8 bln nuclear power plant deal
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
1K
fatman17
fatman17
K
Pakistan, China sign $4.8bn N-power plant deal
Replies
11
Views
527
xyxmt
X
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan, China sign MoU to build new unit of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant
Replies
7
Views
267
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
beijingwalker
Pakistan and China sign US$4.8 billion nuclear power plant deal
Replies
2
Views
216
Karl
K
R
Pakistan's Large and Growing Civil Nuclear Program
Replies
1
Views
358
RiazHaq
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom