China’s Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: Japanese Media Highlights Insurmountable Gap in High-Speed Rail Tech

I thought China HSR and Japan HSR are pretty much the same, but it turns out China HSR is far superior compare with Japan HSR.



The article says insurmountable-gap, which is the gap is too great for Japan to catch China HSR technology.



It's the right decision for us to choose China over Japan, basically Indonesia HSR is among the number one in the world.





In term of project management, China is also far superior compare with Japan.



The India HSR delay is not just because of the length, late start time, or other factors in India, but also because of Japan's project management inefficiency as well.





India and Vietnam choose Japan because of political and media bias.



But despite how they brag about their new HSR, it's still one-two generation behind other countries who choose China HSR over Japan HSR.



Paying more, slower projects, and inferior technology.