What's new

356 Kilometers / hour, Bullet train test run on the China built Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Rail in Indonesia

What I hate in this clip is everyone taking videos in portrait mode. use landscape mode for videos guys. Mobiles should warn users when taking videos in portrait mode.
 

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway reaches 350 km per hour during joint commissioning, testing

2023-06-22 21:21:45

6d97d90abdaf429aa5f7c25277d1dfa9.jpg

A comprehensive inspection train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway parks at the Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, June 22, 2023. The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

JAKARTA, June 22 -- The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

The incremental speed tests have been conducted since the start of joint commissioning and testing on May 22. The comprehensive inspection train gradually increased its speed from 180 km per hour to the design speed of 350 km per hour, fully validating the functionality and performance of various systems of the railway, including track, power supply, overhead catenary system, communication, signaling, and early warning monitoring.

Based on the test results so far, these systems have met the design requirements, which provide strong support for subsequent operation trials and opening for service.
The speed of the test drives needs to be increased to 110 percent of the line's design speed, which is 385 km per hour, in accordance with the requirements of the joint testing and commissioning outline.

Personnel from China and Indonesia have closely collaborated in order to prepare for the official commencement of operation since the end of February this year. The Chinese side has provided professional training to Indonesian students in high-speed rail operation positions, including train drivers, train mechanics, and operation control center dispatchers to provide talent and technical support for the high-quality opening of the railway.

The high-speed line is a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, which connects Indonesia's capital Jakarta and another major city Bandung.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the railway spanning 142.3 km will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung from over three hours to around 40 minutes. ■

9b73f5d4be2c43689365a79e5f663e6d.png

An Indonesian coin stands firmly on the windowsill of a comprehensive inspection train during the joint commissioning and testing phase for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia, June 22, 2023. The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

4762b05353a244eca2dcc490b3332871.jpg

This aerial photo taken on June 22, 2023 shows a comprehensive inspection train running along the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Bandung, Indonesia. The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

b3048b914768402fa467f249b4313a04.png

Journalists and staff members take photos and videos of a train screen which shows the train speed exceeding 350 kilometers per hour on a comprehensive inspection train during the joint commissioning and testing phase for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia, June 22, 2023. The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

7f12665b9a154981a6ea8889ae6411d3.jpg

This aerial photo taken on June 22, 2023 shows a comprehensive inspection train running along the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Bandung, Indonesia. The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

0ad797a8483a4b21a45c5090fcc4719e.png

A staff member cleans a comprehensive inspection train at a workshop for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Bandung, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

f25e939b6d8f43da94f0aa303e392ecc.jpg

Journalists take photos and videos of a train screen which shows the train speed exceeding 350 kilometers per hour on a comprehensive inspection train during the joint commissioning and testing phase for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia, June 22, 2023. The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

121fa89b3f8444eb95b60df7b738d875.png

A journalist shows a Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway commemorative sample ticket on a comprehensive inspection train during the joint commissioning and testing phase for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia, June 22, 2023. The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

29a8299d1fc84f65af37d4b47c41ec08.png

Staff members take photos and videos on a comprehensive inspection train during the joint commissioning and testing phase for the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia, June 22, 2023. The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

a0f88bee72014116aa4f7b778f27c1c4.jpg

A comprehensive inspection train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway parks at the Tegalluar Station in Bandung, Indonesia, June 22, 2023. The comprehensive inspection train (CIT) of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) reached 350 km per hour, the design speed, for the first time on Thursday during the joint commissioning and testing phase.

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway reaches 350 km per hour during joint commissioning, testing

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway reaches 350 km per hour during joint commissioning, testing-
english.news.cn
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker said:
It's India's problem or Japan's ? The India and Indonesia's HSR started construction at about the same time. Now one is finished and the other still has barely started.
Click to expand...
Nope Indonesian line construction started in 2016, while Indian line was started in 2021.

Indonesian line length: 145km only
Indian line length: 508km


Indonesian line cost for 145km: $7.5 billion
Indian line cost for 508 km: $14 billion (estimated)

Other than that the loan terms for the project are very easy for us, but maybe not so easy for Indonesia.
The high proportion of the loan from CDB in the funding for the HSR project’s cost overrun risks Indonesia’s ownership over KCIC, since the country may opt to reduce its stake in the HSR project to pay off the loan. If that happens, Indonesia would be handing control of a critical infrastructure to a foreign party, raising questions over its infrastructure-development goals.

This article was published in thejakartapost.com with the title "Analysis: RI-China reach agreement on Jakarta-Bandung HSR cost-overrun".
Click to expand...
 
Bandung has lot of tourism spot, I do hope with this HSR system then there will be more foreign and domestic tourist arrivals for Jakarta-Bandung tourist package. 1 week tourist package for 3 days in Jakarta and 4 days in Bandung will be really recommended.

Some of tourist spots in Bandung





Lot of food in the city


3 days in Jakarta :

Day One: City Center/Business District, Mall, Street food, GBK sport center (Central Jakarta)
Day Two: TMII Public Park (East Jakarta), Food hunting, Mall in South Jakarta.
Day Three: Monas Park, Batavia/Old City (Central-West Jakarta)
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

beijingwalker
First Experience with Indonesia Bullet Train (HSR)❗called WHOOSH
Replies
2
Views
355
blain2
B
beijingwalker
I Took Indonesia's New High-Speed Train 🇮🇩 (Jakarta To Bandung)
Replies
2
Views
189
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Menthol
China’s Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway: Japanese Media Highlights Insurmountable Gap in High-Speed Rail Tech
Replies
11
Views
520
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
Indonesian President Joko Widodo give out a trial of The China built New Indonesia's Jakarta to Bandung Bullet Train
2
Replies
16
Views
585
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
E
The world's longest hyperloop under construction has been completed, reaching a speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour.
2
Replies
28
Views
902
buntalanlucu
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom