First Experience with Indonesia Bullet Train (HSR) called WHOOSH​

The Whoosh (short for Waktu Hemat, Operasi Optimal, Sistem Hebat, lit. '"Timesaving, Optimal Operation, Excellent System"') is the brand name for high-speed train services on the Jakarta–Bandung high-speed railway (Indonesian: Kereta Cepat Jakarta–Bandung) operated by Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC). The Whoosh is the first high-speed railway in the Southern Hemisphere and South East Asia, covering a distance of 142.3 kilometres (88.4 mi) with a top speed of 350 kilometres per hour (220 mph) connecting two of Indonesia's largest cities, Greater Jakarta with over 34 million population and Greater Bandung with population of 9 million, serving a total of 43 million population. It reduces the travel time between the two cities from 3 hours to about 30 minutes.The Indonesia High-Speed Rail project's total cost is $7.3 billion USD. The rolling stock for the Whoosh has been stated to be the KCIC400AF Fuxing EMU trainsets. The first trainset arrived in Indonesia mid-2022 and was tested on 16 November 2022, during the G20 Bali summit. The Jakarta-Bandung HSR line performed further trial runs in May 2023, during an ASEAN Summit, and was initially scheduled to begin general operation in August 2023, coinciding with Indonesia's independence day celebrations. The project's opening was then delayed to September, with officials citing a need to ensure passenger safety as the primary cause. The Jakarta-Bandung HSR began trial operation with passengers on 7 September 2023, and commercial operations on 2 October 2023.uture plan to extend the railway network across the Java island, from Jakarta to Surabaya, was discussed between Indonesian and Chinese authorities in September 2023.History and developmentConcepts for high-speed rail (HSR) in Indonesia were first seriously contemplated in 2008, leading to detailed plans being set forth in 2015. The plan to start construction of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR was announced by the Indonesian government in July 2015, after the Chinese President and other world leaders visited the Bandung Conference.Both Japan and China expressed their interest in the high-speed rail projects in Indonesia. Previously, both countries had carried out comprehensive studies into a project for the Jakarta–Bandung section (142.3 km (88.4 mi)). Only the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), had issued a study for a project extending to Surabaya (730 km (450 mi)). The Indonesian HSR bid marked a rivalry between Japan and China in their competition for Asian infrastructure projects.