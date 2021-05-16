China slowly becoming a player in Arab Israel conflict

If china play it correctly, it would :

1. Bring down petrodollar and it's usury system that much earlier

2. Reduce tensions between Muslim nations, thereby making them build their nations, achieve peace, prosperity and power. Right now Judeo-christian western nations are playing off one against the other.

3.Increasing peace, prosperity and security will reduce propensity for Muslim societies to breed extremists. Right now western nations deliberately create conditions for extremism and discord..

4. A prosperous, powerful and moderate Muslim bloc would be a new challenge, but also give new opportunity for betterment of the world.

5. As people oppressed by the West for millenia, Muslims are natural partners for China who has no quarrel with them.

6. Jews have been, by their own records, genociding other races and forcibly appropriating their land from the time of the Zhou dynasty when they were desert savages, down to the Qin dynasty times. Thereafter they have been parasiting every host they came in contact with. It's time they receive their karma..