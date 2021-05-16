China slowly becoming a player in Arab Israel conflict

Song Hong
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2020
- Messages
- 5,015
- Reaction score
- -25
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
China should work as a stabilizing force and bring the Arab nations, Iran and Turkey together to force Israel to the table. China should also work to build peace between these countries so the Middle East can become stable and prosperous, instead of being synonymous with war and conflict.
For a long time, the card is there and China is not playing it. Time has change now. This chess board can really be painful to the world Jewish establishment.
China can't do shit in the middle east... they just felt threatened by the U.S so they thought hey let's support arabs this time.
plus , we don't want a 2 state solution , it's only 1 state , the state of Palestine.
China has no incentive to involve in this. Please tell me why would it be remotely interested in helping resolve thislets not prematurely feel excited, If China comes as a Pro-Palestinian ally then yes it will be a good thing.
Through trade. China just signed a 400billion deal with Iran. That's alot of leverage.I be very surprise how China can resolve this decades long issue.
Through trade. China just signed a 400billion deal with Iran. That's alot of leverage.
China already import oil from Saudi so China have some leverage there too.
Now it's up to Iran and Saudi.