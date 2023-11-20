What's new

Ministers from Arab, Muslim countries to visit China

China to host foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in search for end to conflict

Updated 19 November 2023

A delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries will visit China this week to help find a solution to the war in the Gaza Strip.

Palestine will be represented by Riyad al-Maliki, Saudi Arabia by Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Egypt by Sameh Shoukri, and Jordan by Ayman Safadi during the talks on Monday and Tuesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, will also take part in the talks.

“During the visit, China will engage in in-depth communication and coordination … It will also promote the cooling of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the protection of civilians, and a just settlement of the Palestinian question,” ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a statement.
 
Yes, Muslim majority countries see China favourably and see USA as Shit!
 

