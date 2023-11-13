China has opened the world's first 1.2T ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone channel

2023/11/13 13:22:18This morning (November 13), a press conference for the opening of the world's first 1.2T ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone channel connecting Beijing-Wuhan-Guangzhou was held at Tsinghua University. This ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone channel is based on my country's independently developed next-generation Internet core router 1.2T ultra-high-speed IPv6 interface, 3X400G ultra-high-speed multi-optical path aggregation and other key core technologies. It has a total length of more than 3,000 kilometers and realizes the integration of system software and hardware equipment. All domestically produced and independently controllable.According to reports, the 1.2T channel can complete the transmission of 1 high-definition movies in 150 second, and the transmission efficiency is more than 100 times that of the current 10G network. With the explosion of large AI models, computing power has become a new type of productivity in the digital economy era, and this channel builds a key infrastructure in the computing power era, realizes high-quality connections with large bandwidth, low latency, and high reliability, and provides important guarantees for computing power networks.At present, the global Internet 400G backbone channel technology has just begun to enter the commercial, and it is widely predicted that the "T-bit" ultra-high-speed backbone path technology will appear around 2025. The opening of the world's first 1.2T ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone is an important milestone in the development of global Internet infrastructure.The 1.2T ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone channel is not only a major technical test result of Tsinghua University's undertaking of the "National Major Science and Technology Infrastructure Future Network Test Facility: Future Internet Test Facility FITI" project, but also an important part of the FITI high-performance backbone network.Wu Jianping, the head of the FITI project, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and professor of Tsinghua University, said that the completion and opening of the 1.2T ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone channel provides an important technical reserve for China's construction of ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet, and will surely become an important contribution to the development of the global next-generation Internet.