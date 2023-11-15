What's new

China Claims World's Fastest Internet With 1.2 Terabit-Per-Second Network，can transmit 150 4K movies in a second

China Claims World's Fastest Internet With 1.2 Terabit-Per-Second Network，can transmit 150 4K movies in a second

  • Huawei, Tsinghua and China Mobile claim an industry first
  • The network spans 3,000 km from Beijing to Guangzhou

By Bloomberg News

November 14, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST

Huawei Technologies Co. and China Mobile Ltd. have built a 3,000 kilometer (1,860-mile) internet network linking Beijing to the south, which the country is touting as its latest technological breakthrough.

The two firms teamed up with Tsinghua University and research provider Cernet.com Corp. to build what they claim is the world’s first internet network to achieve a “stable and reliable” bandwidth of 1.2 terabits per second, several times faster than typical speeds around the world. Trials began July 31 and it’s since passed various tests verifying that milestone, the university said in a statement.


China Claims World’s Fastest Internet With 1.2 Terabit-Per-Second Network

Huawei Technologies Co. and China Mobile Ltd. have built a 3,000 kilometer (1,860-mile) internet network linking Beijing to the south, which the country is touting as its latest technological breakthrough.
China launches world’s fastest internet with 1.2 terabit per second link, can transmit 150 4K movies a second​

China is claiming that they now have the world's fastest internet. Their new network transmits 1.2 terabits per second. That's over 1200 gigabits, per second. At this speed, the network will be able to send 150 4K movies in less than a second. Furthermore, it can send all of Netflix's global content

FP Staff November 15, 2023 10:58:34 IST

China launches world’s fastest internet with 1.2 terabit per second link, can transmit 150 4K movies a second

China is claiming that they now have the world's fastest internet. Their new network transmits 1.2 terabits per second. That's over 1200 gigabits, per second. At this speed, the network will be able to send 150 4K movies in less than a second. Furthermore, it can send all of Netflix's global content

In a possibly ground breaking technological development, China is claiming that it has developed the world’s fastest internet, and has exceeded global expectations by introducing the world’s first next-generation fiber internet service that has speeds 10 times its closest rivals, the US and South Korea.

This new backbone network, spanning over 3,000 kilometres of optical fiber cabling, has the capacity to transmit data at an astonishing 1.2 terabits (1,200 gigabits) per second. The route connects Beijing in the north, Wuhan in central China, and Guangzhou in the southern province of Guangdong.

At this speed, the network will be able to send 150 4K movies in less than a second. Furthermore, it can send all of Netflix’s global content library in under half an hour.

Activated in July and officially launched on Monday, the network surpassed all operational tests and performed reliably, marking a significant milestone. The collaboration behind this achievement involved Tsinghua University, China Mobile, Huawei Technologies, and Cernet Corporation.

This accomplishment defies industry predictions, as experts anticipated the emergence of 1 terabit per second ultra-high-speed networks by around 2025. Most of the world’s internet backbone networks currently operate at 100 gigabits per second, with the United States recently completing the transition to its fifth-generation Internet2 at 400 gigabits per second.

To be clear, China is not claiming that they have the fastest data transfer speeds — the fastest data transfer took place at over 300 Terabytes per second, when a couple of scientists and researchers from Japan set up an intranet network in a university campus, and shared files across the network.

The Beijing-Wuhan-Guangzhou connection is part of China’s ambitious Future Internet Technology Infrastructure (FITI) project, a decade-long initiative and the latest iteration of the national China Education and Research Network (Cernet).

FITI project leader Wu Jianping from the Chinese Academy of Engineering emphasized that the superfast line not only successfully operated but also equipped China with the advanced technology needed to construct an even faster internet.

Huawei Technologies vice-president Wang Lei, speaking at the press conference at Tsinghua University, highlighted the network’s capability to transfer the data equivalent of 150 high-definition films in just one second.

Comparing the new internet backbone to a superfast train track, Xu Mingwei of Tsinghua University explained that it replaces the need for 10 regular tracks to carry the same amount of data, resulting in a more cost-effective and manageable system.

These backbone networks play a crucial role in national education and research, catering to the growing demand for data transfer from applications like connected electric vehicles and mines utilizing industrial 5G technology.

The FITI project, initiated in 2013 and supported by the government, managed by the Education Ministry, and involving 40 other universities, underscores China’s commitment to reducing its reliance on the US and Japan for routers and other components of internet technology.

Notably, all software and hardware for this system are domestically produced, showcasing advancements in routers, switches, and optical fiber connections achieved by the technical research team, which developed its own superfast router capable of handling unprecedented data volumes.

China launches world’s fastest internet with 1.2 terabit per second link, can transmit 150 4K movies a second

China is claiming that they now have the world's fastest internet. Their new network transmits 1.2 terabits per second. That's over 1200 gigabits, per second. At this speed, the network will be able to send 150 4K movies in less than a second. Furthermore, it can send all of Netflix's global content
