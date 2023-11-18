The world's longest hyperloop under construction has been completed, reaching a speed of 1,000 kilometers per hour. It only takes 9 minutes to travel from Shanghai to Hangzhou.
The main project of the high-speed speed train with the longest distance under construction in the world and the first in China with completely independent intellectual property rights has been completed recently. It is understood that the high-speed flying car is the "Hyperloop", which can achieve "near-Earth flight" of 1,000 kilometers per hour.
According to Global Network, this hyper-high-speed rail is about to start testing. If it goes well in the future, it will connect Shanghai and Hangzhou, and the process will only take 9 minutes.
According to the "High Speed Speed Car" public account, with the completion of the pouring of the last set of module support bosses, the first phase of the main project of the High Speed Speed Datong (Yanggao) test line was completed last Friday (10th). This marks the completion of the main project of the world's longest and largest full-scale ultra-high-speed low-vacuum pipeline maglev transportation system test line under construction.
On May 24, 2021, the Shanxi Provincial Laboratory of High-speed Speeding Vehicles was unveiled. The project was approved in September of the same year, and construction officially started in April 2022. The project is located in Yanggao County, Datong City. The line is 2 kilometers long and the starting point is 500 meters west of Yanggao South Station.
High-speed flying car, the full name of "Low Vacuum Pipe Maglev High-speed Flying Car", is a fully enclosed vacuum pipeline and maglev transportation. It can achieve "near-earth flight" of more than 1,000 kilometers per hour, and is faster, more convenient, comfortable and safer.
Before actual operation, it is necessary to conduct "speed testing" on the test line by conducting comprehensive demonstration tests of the entire line and completing full-scale system coupling integration verification to ensure that the high-speed speeding car is safe on the road, travels at high speed, and operates smoothly.
In the future, high-speed flying cars are expected to form a national three-dimensional transportation trunk network together with high-speed trains and airplanes, which will be of great significance for connecting the "Central Shanxi City Group", creating the country's "one-hour economic circle", and even connecting various cities.
It is worth mentioning that high-speed flying cars are theoretically safer than high-speed trains, airplanes and cars. First of all, it has a fixed and fully enclosed orbit, which is not easily disturbed by other things and will not be disturbed by wind speed in nature. Secondly, it has a straight track, so vehicles do not need to turn. Third, with magnetic levitation drive, there will be no friction and oscillation between wheels and rails like trains or high-speed rails, and the mechanical failure rate is small.
