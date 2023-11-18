What's new

China are currently investing in more than 900 projects in Laos, more than US$13 billion

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
5,140
Reaction score
0
Country
China
Location
China
China becomes Laos’ top investor

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2023


China becomes Laos’ top investor

Chinese companies are currently investing in more than 900 development projects in Laos and have ploughed more than US$13 billion into these ventures, making China the top investor in Laos.

The figures were reported at a meeting of Lao government officials and Chinese business operators in Vientiane on Monday, chaired by Minister of Planning and Investment Mr Khamjane Vongphosy and Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Laos, Mr Wang Chang.

The meeting heard reports on the advantages, difficulties and recommendations of Chinese businesses in Laos and provided a platform for the two sides to share opinions and discuss ways to improve the business environment.

Mr Khamjane said, “The government is working to improve the investment climate so that business operations can be carried out more easily, transparently and quickly, to create maximum benefits for Laos and investors, especially Chinese investors.”

“This meeting is an important milestone in efforts to improve the investment environment so that trade, investment and services provided by Chinese business operators in Laos are successful and meet the set objectives in terms of quality as well as providing more jobs for Lao people,” he added.

Chinese companies are engaged in railways, finance, electricity, agriculture and forestry, mining, improvement of policy and legislation, and other spheres. Proposals for improvements in these fields were made for the relevant bodies to consider and identify solutions to problems encountered so that all operations are carried out in line with the regulations.

“I would like to further emphasise that the government of Laos has done a great deal to improve the investment environment to make business start-up and operations easier, for the benefit of investors and the governments and peoples of both countries,” the Minister added.

China is now Laos’ top export market as well as having the highest investment value in Laos.

Despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the value of trade between Laos and China continues to increase, and last year swelled by 31 per cent.

In 2022, 30 Chinese companies owned or held concessions in operations worth US$ 339 million. These comprised 18 projects in the mining sector, one energy project, three consultancy projects, six projects in the industry and handicrafts sector, one public health project, and two projects in other sectors.
 

Similar threads

艹艹艹
Thai prime minister vows to help turn Laos into ‘land-linked’ country by investing big on projects
Replies
0
Views
131
艹艹艹
艹艹艹
Reashot Xigwin
China’s promise of prosperity brought Laos debt — and distress
2
Replies
26
Views
779
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar
beijingwalker
PAKISTAN FAMILY RIDING THE CHINA -LAOS 🇨🇳 LUXURY BUSINESS CLASS HIGH SPEED BULLET TRAIN
Replies
0
Views
267
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
Vingroup launches Green SM service in Laos with 1,000 Vinfast EVs
Replies
3
Views
196
S10
S10
Hamartia Antidote
Chinese Citizens Arrested in Laos After Hiring Minors for Online Dance Performances
Replies
1
Views
284
SoulSpokesman
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom