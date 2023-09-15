PAKISTAN FAMILY RIDING THE CHINA -LAOS LUXURY BUSINESS CLASS HIGH SPEED BULLET TRAIN​

Laos is the only landlocked country in Southeast Asia, which gives it a competitive disadvantage in trade. During the French rule, the French failed to materialize a possible plan to build a railway in Laos, with only the 7 km (4.3 mi) Don Det–Don Khon railway being completed.A railway link through Laos would greatly reduce cargo transit times and transportation costs between Laos and China. Construction began at Luang Prabang on 25 December 2016. At the end of 2017, the construction phase was 20% completed, and in September 2019 progress was reported as 80% completed.Unexploded bombs that have been dropped during the Vietnam War would also be removed along the route. Track-laying was officially completed on 12 October 2021.The first EMU was delivered to Vientiane on 16 October 2021, and the line opened on 3 December 2021, a day after the 46th anniversary of the Lao PDR.WHO ARE WE? We are Immy and Tani- PAKISTANS CRAZIEST TRAVEL FAMILY.Our ultimate goal is to take you all travelling with us, so you can all see the world through our eyes.