What's new

BlackLivesMatter protests | Updates, News & Discussion

Rusty said:
I condemned the American system and compared it to the perfect Chinese system.
Now stop trolling and allow the rest of us to condemn the evil american system and praise the perfect Chinese system, as was the intention of the OP.
Click to expand...
So you basically admit that you are trolling this thread, please at least be honest.
 
Minneapolis police fire teargas at protesters after death of George Floyd – video

Police have clashed with protesters on the streets of Minneapolis amid outrage over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. George Floyd died after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Large crowds gathered in the city on Tuesday night and police in riot gear fired teargas and rubber bullets at demonstrators


 
The US has a history of racist relations between the police and black men.

It's not going to stop any time soon.

Check out this video of a white woman trying to get a black man killed by the police
Her intentions were clearly to have the police come and assault or even kill that man.
 
Rusty said:
The US has a history of racist relations between the police and black men.

It's not going to stop any time soon.

Check out this video of a white woman trying to get a black man killed by the police
Her intentions were clearly to have the police come and assault or even kill that man.
Click to expand...
Oh she has apologised...so that's ok...clearly a racists. She was suspended from her work when the video went viral. And ofcourse she is seeing things differently. America is a racist country period
 
PROTESTS: Protesters step out for George Floyd in Minneapolis & Los Angeles
 
The main difference between the Nazi Germany and the US is that the Nazis had the decency to expose themselves and defend their ideology with pride while the US has always tried to present a good image of itself while doing pretty much the same things.
 

Similar threads

Bilal9
Minneapolis’ USA City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to allow the Islamic call to prayer five times per day
Replies
10
Views
619
Rusty2
Rusty2
renhai
US police have already killed over 700 people in 2022, on track to break record
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
124
Views
5K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
Breaking: Former US President Donald Trump expected to be arrested on Tuesday
Replies
4
Views
364
REhorror
R
Muhammed45
(Western dictatorship on display) Parents of child protesters could face jail, French minister warns
2 3
Replies
34
Views
549
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
P
Protest and Riots in France
2 3
Replies
37
Views
792
Muhammed45
Muhammed45

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom