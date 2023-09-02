What's new

140 injured in hours-long Tel Aviv chaos between rival Eritrean migrant groups, police

Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 13, 2013
Messages
24,236
Reaction score
-10
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States

140 injured in hours-long Tel Aviv chaos between rival Eritrean migrant groups, police​


Some 15 seriously hurt as pro- and anti-regime activists clash outside event organized by embassy; 30 cops hurt; activist: Police were warned, ignored pleas to cancel event​


Some 140 people were reported injured in Tel Aviv Saturday, including some 15 seriously, as asylum seekers from Eritrea protesting against their government clashed with supporters of the regime, and as both groups clashed with police trying to impose order.

The chaos broke out as a demonstration against an official Eritrean government event devolved into violence, and lasted for several hours.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said the injured included 30 police officers who suffered light-to-moderate wounds.

Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center said it treated 14 seriously injured individuals, 11 of them from gunshot wounds, including four people who underwent surgery. Other injuries included stabbings and head wounds.

..
..

www.timesofisrael.com

....
....

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1697908033987195158

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1697944825885024271
 

