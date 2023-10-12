What's new

FIR Registered against 90 Citizens Who Protested in Front of Shahbaz Sharif's Car

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Nov 7, 2019
Messages
2,472
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
On October 4, 2023, few Lahoris protested in front of Shahbaz Sharif's car for his terirble 16 month rule. Now Punjab police which is controlled by military junta has registered an FIR against 90 people who protested in front of the car. According to police, these people also clashed with police and reinforcement had to be sent in to control these protestors.

Earlier in 2022 & 2023, state terrorism was only directed towards a certain political party, but now khaki's are going against even common people on the street. Copy of the FIR can be seen in the video below.




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1709689761831457198
 
1697116032132.png
 
Looks like an assassination attempt by rival political party workers
 
We don't need the Jews or the hindutvas to oppress muslims. Our grand elites are enough
And it's not like a random protest. High prices, less jobs, depleted reserves are all legitimate causes to protest.
And we still get penalized.
Pakistan is the largest jail. And people desperately trying to get out of it in anyway possible
 

