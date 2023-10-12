FIR Registered against 90 Citizens Who Protested in Front of Shahbaz Sharif's Car

Crimson Blue
On October 4, 2023, few Lahoris protested in front of Shahbaz Sharif's car for his terirble 16 month rule. Now Punjab police which is controlled by military junta has registered an FIR against 90 people who protested in front of the car. According to police, these people also clashed with police and reinforcement had to be sent in to control these protestors.
Earlier in 2022 & 2023, state terrorism was only directed towards a certain political party, but now khaki's are going against even common people on the street. Copy of the FIR can be seen in the video below.
