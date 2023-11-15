What's new

Bangladesh: National election on Jan 7

National election on Jan 7​

Bangladesh’s next national election will take place on Jan 7 next year, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said.​


He announced the polls schedule in his address to the nation on Wednesday (Nov 15) evening.

The dates were fixed in an earlier meeting of the Election Commission (EC) in the afternoon.


Polls schedule​


Nov 30 is the last date for submitting nominations. The nomination papers will be scrutinised between Dec 1 and Dec 4.

EC will resolve appeals against orders of the returning officers from Dec 6 to Dec 15.

Meanwhile, electoral symbols will be distributed on Dec 18. The parties and candidates will be allowed to campaign from Dec 18 to 8am on Jan 5.


Meanwhile, in a briefing in the morning, the EC secretary said that there is a suitable environment for election.

The Election Commission has already given a roadmap for the preparation of the polls. Accordingly, the voter list is up-to-date, demarcation of boundaries, dialogue with the stakeholders, delivery of the rest of the voting equipment except the ballot to the district have been completed on time.

As per custom, the commission briefed the president about all the final preparations for the polls at Bangabhaban on Nov 9.


Can the announced date be changed?​


The EC can change the date of election given within that 90 days before the end of the term of Parliament. It has the power to do that if necessary. In that case, other related dates can also be changed by amending the schedule.

So the real game has started! If USA is really sincere, then it's consequences will be worse than any fascist have ever faced!

However if USA isn't sincere , and Hasina survived ( and Bangladeshi people just limit their activities creating tempest on Facebook ) then it will only justify the claim of India and Pakistan about our freedom war!

It will be proven that there was no freedom war , but it was only India Pakistan war of 1971 where Pakistan lost and India captured East Pakistan!

Now let's see how Bangladeshi people respond to the election declaration!

Will it be another 1988 resulting the doom of Ershad ,or will it be another 2014 ; that will literally make us 29th state of India!

 

