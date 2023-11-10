Election to be held at any cost: CEC

Election to be held at any cost: CEC Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday that the next parliamentary polls would have to be held on time at any cost because...

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Thursday that the next parliamentary polls would have to be held on time at any cost because of constitutional obligations.‘We informed the president about our preparation, as we have a constitutional obligation to hold the election by January 29, 2023. The poll schedule will have to be announced soon,’ the CEC said after holding a meeting with president Mohammad Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.He said that president Shahabuddin urged the Election Commission to ensure the democratic and constitutional continuity of the country at any cost.He said that the president was satisfied with the EC’s overall preparation for the election.‘We briefed the president about the overall preparation for the election. He listened to us and was satisfied. The president expressed his hope that the upcoming election would be free, fair, and peaceful,’ Awal said, adding that the election schedule would be announced very soon as the time for the next national polls were imminent.The CEC said that the president assured the EC of his support and cooperation.He said that the EC informed the president that it was committed to holding the election at the scheduled time and manner.In response to a journalist’s question, CEC said there was no discussion about the dialogue.Awal said the election commission was determined to organise the election on time and according to a fixed method.The current parliament expires on January 29.According to the constitution, the national election must be held at any time in the final 90 days of the parliament’s tenure. The 90-day countdown started on November 1.The CEC and other election commissioners met the president at a time when most opposition parties under the leadership of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party were holding street protests demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and handing over power to a neutral poll-time administration.The ruling party, however, ignored the opposition’s demand and was taking preparations for the next elections, keeping most opposition leaders, including BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, in jail following a violent clash on October 28.In the past week, the EC held a discussion with political parties that was boycotted by many opposition parties, including the BNP.BNP did not participate in any election under the present Election Commission.Many elections conducted by the present EC were allegedly rigged.At the latest, the EC suspended the official results of two Jatiya Sangsad by-elections in Brahmanbaria and Lakshmipur.