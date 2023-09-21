EU will not send a full-fledged observation team to the coming election​

Black_cats
EU will not send a full-fledged observation team to the coming electionStaff Correspondent
Published: 21 Sep 2023, 04: 59
European UnionReuters
The European Union will not be sending a full-fledged observation team to observe the forthcoming Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.
The European Union took this decision based on the recommendations of the pre-election observation team that recently visited Dhaka.
A letter was sent to the Election Commission (EC) and the government yesterday, Wednesday (20 September), informing them of this decision taken by the European Union's Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Several sources aware of the letter confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
More to follow...
