Coast Guard to get chopper, ships: home minister

Bangladesh Coast Guard is in the process of procuring 24 modern rescue boats by 2021 from Japan with financial assistance from the Japanese donor agency under a Tk 211.78 crore project.Representatives of Bangladesh and Japanese governments signed an exchange note and a grant agreement in a ceremony at Economic Relations Division on Monday afternoon for improvement of rescue capacities in coastal and inland waters.Economic Relations Division secretary Kazi Shofiqul Azam represented Bangladesh while Japanese ambassador in Dhaka Hiroyasu Izumi and Japan International Cooperation Agency’s chief representative Hitoshi Hirata singed the exchange note and the grant agreement respectively.BCG officials said that the final agreement would be singed for the delivery of the boats by 2021 after preparing those in Japan. ‘We expect the boats will be delivered by 2021,’ said Commander ATM Rezaul Hasan, also project director at the BCG. According to the BCG, two categories of boats will be built.Of those, 30-foot boats with three crew members will carry 20 rescued people. The boat will be built with high tensile steel and aluminium alloy at a cost of Tk 675 lakh.Another 20-metre boat with 6 crew members will carry 30 rescued people. The boat will be equipped with radar with a range of over 36 nautical miles, one life raft for 10 people, and 36 inflatable life jackets. The construction cost of the boat will be Tk 1,506.89 lakh.Japan is the second donor country that has offered to equip the BCG after the United States which donated 24 hi-speed metal sharks for operations works.Japanese ambassador Hiroyasu Izumi believed that the rescue capacity of the coast guard would be strengthened further once the boats joined the force.ERD secretary Shofiqul expected more grants from Japan and said that the Japanese assistance was crucial for Bangladesh to elevate to developing country status by 2024.Coast guard officials said that those boats would be deployed in disaster prone areas so that rescue operations could be sped up and those would not be used for any military purpose.JICA is currently constructing Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project at coastal Maheskhali upazila in Cox’s Bazar district where several hundred foreign nationals are working.Mashiur Rahman, additional secretary at Public Security Division, Commodore Bashir Uddin Ahmed, BCG deputy director general, and Captain M Mamunur Rashid, director (planning and achievement) at BCG, among others, were present at the signing.M Nurul Islam Sharif of Bangladesh Navy and Ken Sugimoto on behalf of Marubeni Protechs Corporation of Japan, exchanging a contract signing document at Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarters. JICA will donate some 20 (10 meter) rescue boat under 'the project for the Improvement of Rescue Capacities in the Coastal and Inland Waters' to Bangladesh Navy.Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Saturday that state-of-art ships, hovercrafts, drones, maritime patrol aircrafts and choppers would be given to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in near future.‘The current government has taken various initiatives to make the Bangladesh Coast Guard stronger gradually,’ the home minister told a programme at Coast Guard’s Agargaon headquarters marking the 25th rising day of the force.‘At the same time, the coastal surveillance system will be installed to bring the long coastal belt under monitoring,’ said the minister.Mostafa Kamal Uddin, the senior secretary of public security division of home affairs ministry, and Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haq, the director general of BCG, were present at the programme along with the senior civil and military officials, according to a press release.The minister praised the roles of the coast guard members in protecting the coastal people and maintaining law and order.BCG chief Ashraful Haq said that the force had brought the lifting and robbery along the Chattogram port to an end. .The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia, which popularly known as ReCAAP, has recognised the report, he added.The minister later distributed Bangladesh Coast Guard Medal, President Coast Guard Medal, Bangladesh Coast Guard Medal (service) and President Coast Guard Medal (service) among 40 officials and rankers.