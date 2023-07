saif said: Our coast guard badly needs offshore patrolling capabilities to protect our fisheries. This will require much bigger ships than the ones being inducted tomorrow. In order to buy large ships more budget is needed. China is able to supply large ships at a competitive price. Click to expand...

Good call but I want to add that larger ships (especially defence vessels for Navy and Coast Guard) should be built as much locally as possible. Local skills for basic shipbuilding is sufficient to build basic structures and super structures.What needs to be added (and is still insufficient) is weapons integration, engine and power train integration, defence vessel design etc.A modern Navy cannot depend totally on imported vessels and get away with having no indigenous capability forever.We need to take help from China or South Korea for these needs and grow our shipbuilding sector which is long overdue.I have written and posted in detail - extensively about local shipbuilding and Navy matters in the past and can explain if needed.I think the plan for building the modern frigates locally has been shelved for a long, long time.Probably because there is not enough churi possibility in these compared to infra projects.