Philippine coast guard says it removed barrier placed by China

The Philippine coast guard said it has complied with a presidential order to remove a floating barrier placed by China's coast guard to prevent Filipino fishing boats from entering a lagoon in a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

Philippine officials condemned the installation of the 300m-long barrier at the entrance to the lagoon at Scarborough Shoal as a violation of international law and their South-East Asian nation's sovereignty. The Philippine coast guard's report that it has removed the barrier underscores intensifying Philippine efforts to fight China's increasingly aggressive actions, against many odds, in one of the world's most hotly contested waters.

Chinese coast guard vessels laid the rope and net barrier, held up by buoys, last week as a Philippine government fisheries vessel approached and more than 50 Philippine fishing boats swarmed outside the shoal, the Philippine coast guard said.

1695689599913.png

A Chinese coastguard vessel placed the floating barrier in a disputed part of the South China Sea. (Philippine Coast Guard/Reuters) (Reuters)

The Philippine coast guard said in a statement on Monday that it has successfully removed the floating barrier in a "special operation" in compliance with the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. It did not provide other details like if the entire barrier was removed and when, and how Chinese coast guard ships, which have closely guarded the shoal for years, reacted.

"The decisive action of the Philippine coast guard to remove the barrier aligns with international law and the Philippines' sovereignty over the shoal," the coast guard said. "The PCG remains committed to upholding international law, safeguarding the welfare of Filipino fisherfolk and protecting the rights of the Philippines in its territorial waters."

Video issued by the Philippine coast guard to journalists in Manila showed a diver cutting a part of what appears to be the barrier rope. A man onboard a motor boat tries to lift what appears to be a part of the barrier rope in another video released by the coast guard to the media.

Earlier on Monday, Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said that "the placement by the People's Republic of China of a barrier violates the traditional fishing rights of our fishermen.

Ano said in a statement that the Philippines "will take all appropriate actions to cause the removal of the barriers and to protect the rights of our fishermen in the area." He did not elaborate.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the shoal and its adjacent waters are "China's inherent territory," where Beijing "has indisputable sovereignty."

1695689652392.png

A diver from the Philippine coast guard cuts a rope as the floating barrier in the South China Sea was dismantled. (Philippine Coast Guard) (Supplied)

A Philippine government fisheries vessel "trespassed into the waters" without China's permission last Friday, Wang said, and "attempted to intrude into the lagoon" of the shoal. "China's coast guard took the necessary measures to stop and warn off the ship in accordance with the law, which was professional and with restraint," he added.

It's the latest flare-up in long-simmering territorial disputes in the busy and resource-rich waterway, most of which is claimed by China. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan are involved with China in the conflicts, which have long been regarded as a potential Asian flashpoint and a delicate fault line in the US-China rivalry in the region.

