اسرائیل حماس جنگ کی مختلف جہتین

sag_analysis #gaza #palestine
In this video, I discussed with Capt Adeeb uz Zaman Safvi(Retd) different dimensions of on ongoing Hamas-Israel war in Gaza, including political, religious, strategic and Tactical dimensions. We also discussed why Israel would never like to agree to the two-state solution. Another angle was the influence of Christian Zionists in America and Europe, the clash of civilization thesis of Huntington and Netanyahu's Messianic ideology

 

