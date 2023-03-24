Artificial Intelligence in Pakistan updates

What's new

How AI can improve service delivery in Pakistan’s healthcare sector

In Pakistan, almost 95pc households have at least one mobile phone.
AI can use this tool to detect diseases such as skin or oral cancer through camera images.

Namra Aziz | Dr Zainab Samad
March 24, 2023

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our lives. We take it for granted without realising we use it every day. Imagine visiting a place before Google Maps was introduced. Or the hassle of sifting through your emails without a spam filter.

The father of modern computer science, Alan Turing said, “Artificial Intelligence refers to tasks being performed by machines such that it computes anything that is computable and gives results which can deceive us into believing it was a humans’ output”.

If you have heard about self-driving cars or received a predictive text suggestion on your phone, you are already familiar with the advancements of AI technology. From face detection, YouTube suggestions, Facebook relevant feeds to humanoid robots, prediction and diagnosis of diseases, robotic surgeries, AI has come a long way.

The possible benefits of AI are also creeping into the healthcare industry.

How can AI help medical practice?
In some parts of the world, AI is used to improve accuracy of diagnoses in medical imaging through computer-aided detection and segmentation, which can potentially be overlooked by the human eye. In Pakistan, almost 95 per cent households have at least one mobile phone. AI can use this tool to detect diseases such as skin or oral cancer through camera images.

One of the most time-consuming tasks healthcare professionals deal with is going through patients’ medical documents. AI enabled electronic health records is an effective solution to this problem. It can make automated retrieval of context-relevant patient data from stacks of medical documents through text recognition, reducing redundant diagnostic tests and operational expenditures. This will allow clinicians to give appropriate attention to the patient and improve patient-provider interaction.

AI’s competence is substantial in clinical decision support, patient engagement and continuous remote monitoring through setting up reminder messages for medicine intake, follow-ups with consultants, or suggesting diagnostic tests to clinicians.

Local advancements
Pakistan has great potential in AI. It developed AI technology to curb the spread of Covid-19 such as contact tracing apps to send automated texts to people if they were within a two-metre radius of a Covid positive patient. Students at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute and DetectNow created an AI algorithm to screen for Covid-19 through voice recognition by sensing a patient’s dry cough.

In the medical industry, Dr Zahra Hoodbhoy, assistant professor, faculty of health sciences at Aga Khan University, is working on developing a machine learning model to identify high-risk pregnancies that may result in a poor outcome for the mother or baby in the first week of life. Dr Hoodbhoy says, “Pakistan has a dearth of trained care providers, but AI can empower front line care providers to act as a high-quality triage in community settings for timely care and management — this is how we can truly democratise technology”.

Internet of Things (IoT) devices are a growing technology in Pakistan. IoT refers to physical objects with sensors, processing ability, software that connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the internet or other communications networks such as fitness trackers or voice controllers.

These sensors gather real-time data (high velocity) and provide enormous amounts of data (high volume), so, there is a need to simulate decision-making in real-time. Amalgamating AI with medical IoT would equip sensors to analyse data of patients across Pakistan, revolutionising personalised patient-care delivery.

Pakistan established the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence in 2018 with an aim to foster scientific research, innovation, redirection of knowledge to the local economy, and training in AI and affiliated fields. While it is heart-warming to witness start-ups like Motive (formerly KeepTruckin) working in applied and scientific research in AI and solving problems within Pakistan, this proportion is still quite low.

For this ratio to grow and expand, the government should bridge the gap between industry and academia by investing in programmes that cater to contextual issues and roadblocks in the effective implementation of AI. We need more freely available databases such as those used during the pandemic to enable innovators to work on more advanced and impactful tech-based solutions.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the Fogarty International Center of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number D43TW011625. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.


Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere. It is omnipresent in our lives. Even when we don’t “see” it working, it “sees” us, “hears” us and is constantly learning from our behaviour.

When Netflix and YouTube recommend something for you to watch, they use your browsing history to recommend future watches learning from your past preferences. When Gmail finishes a sentence you start to type, it also uses AI to predict what you wanted to write out. I often find that if I Google a potential product to purchase, I start seeing advertisements related to that product on all the browsers and social media applications on my phone!

While the use of artificial intelligence has helped humans in many ways, the presence of these technologies pervading our lives has raised privacy and security concerns. There are certainly reasons to be cautious in the use of artificial intelligence, but, if used correctly, this technology has the potential to solve the most pressing problems the world is facing today.

AI can be vital in providing equitable solutions to problems of faced by marginalised groups globally. We all know how technology and artificial intelligence has made remote learning possible since the start of the pandemic. By expanding access to smart phones for low- income children, technology can enable learning for students who cannot attend school on campus. Remote learning through AI technologies can help reduce the drop-out rates, particularly for girls in middle-school in Pakistan and other developing countries.

AI is already assisting the management of the current global health crisis through its countless applications for remote medical consultations and contact tracing applications used by governments around the world. This year, MIT experimented with the use of robot doctors, like Dr Spot, for monitoring and treating Covid-19 patients in a contact-free manner, thus reducing the burden on healthcare workers.

I kept thinking how we could use AI to help communities in distress and those affected by years of conflict, especially children in conflict zones. My heart goes out to internally displaced people, refugee communities around the world and children in Palestine. In future, when I gain the appropriate level of skill, I would invent a cheaper version of an Apple Tag and give to all the children in Palestine, Syria, Kashmir and in other war zones, so that displaced families can find each other when calamities hit.

AI technologies have the potential to worsen global inequalities, but they also present a valuable opportunity to make this world more sustainable. The focus of our generation of young people should be to direct this technology away from just benefitting a select few, towards make a difference in improving the lives of people in distress.
 
something I have been trying to figure out for a long time:
1) why do we need AI
2) why do we need driverless cars
do we not have enough human beings so we need AI or drive cars?
 
Jeeten Parikh said:
something I have been trying to figure out for a long time:
1) why do we need AI
2) why do we need driverless cars
do we not have enough human beings so we need AI or drive cars?
Because just like water flows downhill, just like human beings want to live without working...

PS. Saw an article by no less linguist than Chomsky on NY Times a few days ago where he (and others) said that the AI like Chat GPT can never match human intelligence.
 
Meengla said:
Because just like water flows downhill, just like human beings want to live without working...

PS. Saw an article by no less linguist than Chomsky on NY Times a few days ago where he (and others) said that the AI like Chat GPT can never match human intelligence.
i read that too. Chomsky made sense, probably for the first time in his life
 
Meengla said:
Because just like water flows downhill, just like human beings want to live without working...

PS. Saw an article by no less linguist than Chomsky on NY Times a few days ago where he (and others) said that the AI like Chat GPT can never match human intelligence.
Chomsky is a pseudo intellectual, and a laughing property.

AIs are already way better than average at pretty much all fields.
 
Jeeten Parikh said:
something I have been trying to figure out for a long time:
1) why do we need AI
2) why do we need driverless cars
do we not have enough human beings so we need AI or drive cars?
AI is so much more than just self driving cars.
AI has so many applications such as in healthcare which can detect diseases faster and help in recovery. You remember covid right? AI helped in detecting covid because of the data available to us and AI used different algorithms to help detect covid.
AI is used in finance for fraud detection or for investing. An AI algorithm can be trained to take data and predict which stocks to invest in better than humans and it’s been proven. AI is better at fraud detection than humans.
AI is used in the defence of a country because nowadays every new weapon has some part that utilizes AI. Even facial recognition cameras or voice recognition uses AI.

AI is the future.
 
Beny Karachun said:
Chomsky is a pseudo intellectual, and a laughing property.

AIs are already way better than average at pretty much all fields.
Why? Because Chomsky is a 'Self Hating Jew' for criticizing Israel??!!!

NY Times, of which I am a paid subscriber, doesn't give much space to Chomsky. And in that article Chomsky dealt with aspects of AI which cannot--and he used the word 'never' be done by AI.

Read that article before you badmouth Chomsky.
 
Sayfullah said:
AI is so much more than just self driving cars.
AI has so many applications such as in healthcare which can detect diseases faster and help in recovery. You remember covid right? AI helped in detecting covid because of the data available to us and AI used different algorithms to help detect covid.
AI is used in finance for fraud detection or for investing. An AI algorithm can be trained to take data and predict which stocks to invest in better than humans and it’s been proven. AI is better at fraud detection than humans.
AI is used in the defence of a country because nowadays every new weapon has some part that utilizes AI. Even facial recognition cameras or voice recognition uses AI.

AI is the future.
i've been thinking of all those as just advanced pattern learning with some extrapolation for prediction.
 
Jeeten Parikh said:
i've been thinking of all those as just advanced pattern learning with some extrapolation for prediction.
What you call as “pattern learning” is AI. AI has different components to it such as Machine Learning and Deep Learning. The example I mentioned are only possible with AI. Computers are dumb and don’t have cognitive abilities so “Pattern Learning” for them is impossible without AI.
 
Meengla said:
Why? Because Chomsky is a 'Self Hating Jew' for criticizing Israel??!!!

NY Times, of which I am a paid subscriber, doesn't give much space to Chomsky. And in that article Chomsky dealt with aspects of AI which cannot--and he used the word 'never' be done by AI.

Read that article before you badmouth Chomsky.
No, it's because he is a pseudointellectual.

The world is full of people who claim to be experts in various fields but aren't. Chomsky is one. Generally speaking people that are calling themselves "linguists, philosophers, and cognitive scientists" are just people with overinflated egos that don't know shit.

Being a member of a university, those are the same idiots that just lay down on the grass and do nothing.

Don't ask a "cognitive scientist" or a "linguist" or a "philosopher" about the capabilities of AI.
Ask the people that program them. As a Computer Science student with limited knowledge in neural networks I can tell you that AI can be adjusted in any way you want.

People who specialize in that would know that as well.
 
Beny Karachun said:
No, it's because he is a pseudointellectual.

The world is full of people who claim to be experts in various fields but aren't. Chomsky is one. Generally speaking people that are calling themselves "linguists, philosophers, and cognitive scientists" are just people with overinflated egos that don't know shit.

Being a member of a university, those are the same idiots that just lay down on the grass and do nothing.

Don't ask a "cognitive scientist" or a "linguist" or a "philosopher" about the capabilities of AI.
Ask the people that program them. As a Computer Science student with limited knowledge in neural networks I can tell you that AI can be adjusted in any way you want.

People who specialize in that would know that as well.
It can be adjusted but it also has deep limitations - because it is unable to know what to learn and what not unless a human tells it. It needs the human in the loop otherwise you can have an AI that thinks the holocaust is the best thing to happen to mankind because it was taught that initially regardless of all the corrective inputs you give it.

Human in the loop will remain for the foreseeable future
 
Bill Gates:​

AI is most important tech advance in decades​


Bill Gates


By Tom Gerken
Technology reporter

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says the development of artificial intelligence (AI) is the most important technological advance in decades.

In a blog post on Tuesday, he called it as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone.

"It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other," he said.

He was writing about the technology used by tools such as chatbot ChatGPT.
Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT is an AI chatbot which is programmed to answer questions online using natural, human-like language.

The team behind it in January 2023 received a multibillion dollar investment from Microsoft - where Mr Gates still serves as an advisor.

But it is not the only AI-powered chatbot available, with Google recently introducing rival Bard.
Analysis box by Zoe Kleinman, technology editor


I was one of the first people to get access to Bard and my colleagues and I are trying to put it through its paces.

So far it's given me a philosophical answer to the meaning of life.

It gave a competent potted history of Russia-China relations to a colleague covering the meeting between President Putin and Xi Jinping - unlike ChatGPT, Bard can access current affairs.

A programme editor asked it for a good running order for her news show. Start with the biggest story of the day, Bard suggested, and end with a musician or comedian. It also did a decent if generic job of a poem about trees and blossom.

I haven't yet started trying to get it to be rude to me, or about others. I'll report back on that…

Mr Gates said he had been meeting with OpenAI - the team behind the artificial intelligence that powers chatbot ChatGPT - since 2016.

In his blog, Mr Gates said he challenged the OpenAI team in 2022 to train an AI that can pass an Advanced Placement (AP) Biology exam - roughly equivalent to an A-level exam - with the strict rule that the AI could not be specifically trained to answer Biology questions.

A few months later they revealed the results - a near perfect score, he said, missing only one mark out of 50.

After the exam, Mr Gates said he asked the AI to write a response to a father with a sick child.

"It wrote a thoughtful answer that was probably better than most of us in the room would have given," he said.

"I knew I had just seen the most important advance in technology since the graphical user interface (GUI)."

A GUI is a visual display - allowing a person to interact with images and icons, rather than a display that shows only text and requires typed commands.

Its development led to the Windows and Mac OS operating systems in the 1980s, and remains a key part of computing.

And Mr Gates says he believes AI tech will lead to similar advancements.

The Future of AI​

Mr Gates, who co-chairs the charitable Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, called on governments to work with industry to "limit the risks" of AI, but said the technology could be used to save lives.

"AI-driven improvements will be especially important for poor countries, where the vast majority of under-5 deaths happen," he wrote.

"Many people in those countries never get to see a doctor, and AIs will help the health workers they do see be more productive."

Some examples of this he gave include completing repetitive tasks such as insurance claims, paperwork, and note-taking.

But in order for this to happen, Mr Gates called on a targeted approach to AI technology in the future.

"Market forces won't naturally produce AI products and service that help the poorest," he said. "The opposite is more likely.

"With reliable funding and the right policies, governments and philanthropy can ensure that AIs are used to reduce inequity.

"Just as the world needs its brightest people focused on its biggest problems, we will need to focus the world's best AIs on its biggest problems."
 
Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder and creator of Moore's Law, dies aged 94​



Silicon Valley pioneer and philanthropist Gordon Moore has died aged 94 in Hawaii.

Mr Moore started working on semiconductors in the 1950s and co-founded the Intel Corporation.

He famously predicted that computer processing powers would double every year - later revised to every two - an insight known as Moore's Law.

That "law" became the bedrock for the computer processor industry and influenced the PC revolution.

Two decades before the computer revolution began, Moore wrote in a paper that integrated circuits would lead "to such wonders as home computers - or at least terminals connected to a central computer - automatic controls for automobiles, and personal portable communications equipment".

He observed, in the 1965 article, that thanks to technological improvements the number of transistors on microchips had roughly doubled every year since integrated circuits were invented a few years earlier.

His prediction that this would continue became known as Moore's Law, and it helped push chipmakers to target their research to make this come true.

After Moore's article was published, memory chips became more efficient and less expensive at an exponential rate.

Gordon Moore cartoon


Mr Moore's article contained this cartoon, predicting a time when computers would be sold alongside other consumer goods

After earning his PhD, Moore joined the Fairchild Semiconductor laboratory which manufactured commercially viable transistors and integrated circuits.

The expansion of that company lay the groundwork for the transformation of the peninsula of land south of San Francisco into what is now known as Silicon Valley.
In 1968 Moore and Robert Noyce left Fairchild to start Intel.

Moore's work helped drive significant technological progress around the world and allowed for the advent of personal computers and Apple, Facebook and Google.

"All I was trying to do was get that message across, that by putting more and more stuff on a chip we were going to make all electronics cheaper," Moore said in a 2008 interview.

The Intel Corporation paid tribute to its co-founder, saying in a tweet: "we lost a visionary".

Intel's current CEO Pat Gelsinger said Gordon Moore had defined the technology industry through his insight and vision, and inspired technologists and entrepreneurs across the decades.

"He leaves behind a legacy that changed the lives of every person on the planet. His memory will live on.

"I am humbled to have known him," Mr Gelsinger said in a tweet.

Moore dedicated his later life to philanthropy, after starting a foundation with his wife Betty that focussed on environmental causes, known as the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

Among those causes included protecting the Amazon River basin and salmon streams in the US, Canada and Russia.

"Those of us who have met and worked with Gordon will forever be inspired by his wisdom, humility and generosity," the foundation's president Harvey Fineberg said.

In 2002, Moore received the Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian honour in the US - from President George W Bush.
 

