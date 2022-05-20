What's new

Apple Testing New 'Tap to Pay' iPhone Feature At Apple Park Visitor Center

Apple in February announced a new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that will allow compatible iPhones to accept contactless payments with no additional hardware required, and it turns out Apple is already trialing the feature at its Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino, California.

Apple Tap to Pay iPhone

As the tweeted video embedded below shows, Tap to Pay lets the retail employee take an Apple Pay contactless payment from a customer using nothing but an ‌iPhone‌ – no payment terminal required.

When the feature launches in the U.S. later this year, merchants will also be able to accept payments using contactless credit and debit cards, along with other digital wallets, with no additional hardware beyond an NFC-equipped ‌iPhone‌ needed to process the payment. It will let small businesses accept contactless payments through supported iOS apps with an ‌‌iPhone‌‌ XS or newer.

Currently, merchants that accept contactless payments on an ‌iPhone‌ must rely on additional hardware like the Square Reader, which comes in various models that work wirelessly or connect to an ‌iPhone‌'s Lightning connector or headphone jack.

When Apple first introduced Tap to Pay, Stripe was announced as the sole partner, but Apple has since expanded to include another partner, Dutch payment processing company Adyen.

Adyen will work with enterprise customers and commerce platforms that include Lightspeed Commerce and NewStore, expanding the number of businesses that will be able to take advantage of Tap to Pay.


Apple has yet to provide a concrete release date for Tap to Pay, but given that Adyen was added last month and Apple is actively trialing the feature in at least one of its retail locations, we could see a U.S. launch in the near future, with a global rollout likely not too far behind.

Apple now freeing itself from the credit/debit card infrastructure.

 
Apple goes live in the UK with Tap to Pay on iPhone​

Two people making a payment using Apple Tap to Pay on an iphone in the UK


TAP TO PAY: UK merchants can now accept contactless payments on their iPhone using no extra hardware

Merchants in the UK can now use their Apple iPhone to accept contactless payments, with no additional hardware required, Apple has announced.

“The new capability will empower millions of merchants, from small businesses to large retailers, to use their iPhone to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app,” Apple says.

“Revolut and Tyl by NatWest are the first payment platforms to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their UK business customers, with Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline and Zettle by PayPal coming soon.


Apple rolls out support for contactless payments acceptance on iPhones to merchants in Taiwan​

Merchants in Taiwan have become the first outside the USA to be able to accept in-store contactless payments on iPhones using Apple’s Tap to Pay software point of sale (sPOS) feature.

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone developer’s page confirms that the feature has gone live in Taiwan with support from payment services providers CTBC Bank and TapPay and says support from Taipei Fubon Bank is “coming soon”.

The Tap to Pay on iPhone feature allows payment apps to “accept contactless payments from contactless credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, Apple Watch, and smartphones with other digital wallets — right on iPhone and without any extra terminals or hardware”, Apple explains.


Apple rolls out Tap to Pay on iPhone to merchants in Australia​

Merchants in Australia can now accept in-store contactless payments on iPhones using Apple’s Tap to Pay software point of sale (softPOS) feature.

Apple has rolled out the service with support from payment services providers Westpac bank and Tyro Payments, making Australia the second country outside the USA where Tap to Pay on iPhone has gone live after Taiwan.

“In Australia, contactless payments are ubiquitous. Now, with the introduction of Tap to Pay on iPhone, Australian businesses can accept contactless payments from wherever they do business,” Apple says.


Apple to roll out Tap to Pay on iPhone in Brazil​

Merchants in Brazil will soon be able to accept contactless payments on their Apple iPhone without needing any additional hardware or accessories.

Apple has yet to add Brazil to the list of territories where the Tap to Pay on iPhone service is available or announce a launch date, but merchants using the InfinitePay payments platform have been invited to take part in a limited pilot prior to an official rollout, according to a number of Twitter posts.
 
