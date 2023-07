Apple Testing New 'Tap to Pay' iPhone Feature At Apple Park Visitor Center

Apple goes live in the UK with Tap to Pay on iPhone UK merchants can now accept contactless payments on their iPhone using Apple Tap to Pay and no extra hardware

Apple rolls out support for contactless payments acceptance on iPhones to merchants in Taiwan Apple Tap to Pay sPOS has gone live in Taiwan enabling merchants to take contactless card and digital wallet payments on their iPhones

Apple rolls out Tap to Pay on iPhone to merchants in Australia Apple has launched out Tap to Pay on iPhone to merchants in Australia with the support of Westpac and Tyro Payments

Apple to roll out Tap to Pay on iPhone in Brazil Apple looks set to officially roll out Tap to Pay on iPhone in Brazil following a limited merchant pilot in the country

UK merchants can now accept contactless payments on their iPhone using no extra hardwareMerchants in the UK can now use their Apple iPhone to accept contactless payments, with no additional hardware required, Apple has announced.“The new capability will empower millions of merchants, from small businesses to large retailers, to use their iPhone to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app,” Apple says.“Revolut and Tyl by NatWest are the first payment platforms to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their UK business customers, with Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline and Zettle by PayPal coming soon.Merchants in Taiwan have become the first outside the USA to be able to accept in-store contactless payments on iPhones using Apple’s Tap to Pay software point of sale (sPOS) feature.Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone developer’s page confirms that the feature has gone live in Taiwan with support from payment services providers CTBC Bank and TapPay and says support from Taipei Fubon Bank is “coming soon”.The Tap to Pay on iPhone feature allows payment apps to “accept contactless payments from contactless credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, Apple Watch, and smartphones with other digital wallets — right on iPhone and without any extra terminals or hardware”, Apple explains.Merchants in Australia can now accept in-store contactless payments on iPhones using Apple’s Tap to Pay software point of sale (softPOS) feature.Apple has rolled out the service with support from payment services providers Westpac bank and Tyro Payments , making Australia the second country outside the USA where Tap to Pay on iPhone has gone live after Taiwan.“In Australia, contactless payments are ubiquitous. Now, with the introduction of Tap to Pay on iPhone, Australian businesses can accept contactless payments from wherever they do business,” Apple says.Merchants in Brazil will soon be able to accept contactless payments on their Apple iPhone without needing any additional hardware or accessories.Apple has yet to add Brazil to the list of territories where the Tap to Pay on iPhone service is available or announce a launch date, but merchants using the InfinitePay payments platform have been invited to take part in a limited pilot prior to an official rollout, according to a number of Twitter posts.