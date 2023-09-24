What's new

UK Wise launches Apple Pay and Google Pay for cardholders in Malaysia

Wise launches Apple Pay and Google Pay for cardholders in Malaysia

UK-based remittance platform Wise has integrated Apple Pay and Google Pay for cardholders in Malaysia.
Seamless mobile payments with Wise in Malaysia


Customers in Malaysia can now make contactless and fast transactions by simply adding the Wise card to Apple Pay or Google Pay on their iOS or Android devices, and using them to pay in-store, online or in-app, and on public transport both locally and internationally.

Representatives from Wise have noted the increasing demand among customers for the convenience of mobile contactless payments. They are happy to be the inaugural non-bank entity in Malaysia to provide access to Apple Pay and Google Pay.

As they celebrate their fourth year in Malaysia, Wise has been diligently broadening their product range and introducing more region-specific features for their clientele. In 2019, they initially introduced affordable and rapid money transfers in Malaysia, and since then, they have expanded their offerings to encompass a multi-currency account, prepaid card, and the capability for customers to transfer funds to 11 additional mobile wallets in Asia, including Malaysia's Touch 'n Go.

Augmenting the user experience and expanding mobile payment options​

The integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay is part of Wise’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience, and brings them one step closer to their mission, to build money without borders and make the world’s money faster, cheaper, easier, and more transparent for people and businesses.

In addition to the physical card, customers can also add up to three digital cards to Apple Pay or Google Pay. These digital cards come with different card details for an extra layer of protection and can be frozen after each purchase.

Furthermore, customers can use them to manage their spending by using different cards for different expense types. With the Wise card, customers can hold and spend in over 40 currencies at the mid-market exchange rate and no foreign transaction fees.

 

