Amkor unveils $1.6bn Vietnam chip factory for packaging, assembly

Viet

Viet

Country's latest semiconductor project will serve auto and computing clients

1697041261250.png

amk-jpeg-1194-1697018820.jpg
The factory of Amkor Technology in Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Amkor Technology

Amkor has put its factory in Bac Ninh, a province Samsung turned into an electronics epicenter after arriving more than a decade ago. (NIKKEI montage/Source phots by AP and Getty)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerOctober 11, 2023 18:44 JST


HO CHI MINH CITY -- Amkor of the U.S. debuted a $1.6 billion chip factory in Vietnam for packaging and testing on Wednesday, the latest in a string of foreign semiconductor investments in the Southeast Asian country.

The Nasdaq-listed company said the plant will use its most advanced technology and focus on memory, design and electrical testing services for automotive, communications and advanced computing clients.

Amkor unveils $1.6bn Vietnam chip factory for packaging, assembly

Country's latest semiconductor project will serve auto and computing clients
