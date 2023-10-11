Amkor unveils $1.6bn Vietnam chip factory for packaging, assembly

Viet
Country's latest semiconductor project will serve auto and computing clients
|The factory of Amkor Technology in Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Amkor Technology
Amkor has put its factory in Bac Ninh, a province Samsung turned into an electronics epicenter after arriving more than a decade ago. (NIKKEI montage/Source phots by AP and Getty)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerOctober 11, 2023 18:44 JST
HO CHI MINH CITY -- Amkor of the U.S. debuted a $1.6 billion chip factory in Vietnam for packaging and testing on Wednesday, the latest in a string of foreign semiconductor investments in the Southeast Asian country.
The Nasdaq-listed company said the plant will use its most advanced technology and focus on memory, design and electrical testing services for automotive, communications and advanced computing clients.
