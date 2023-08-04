What's new

Amkor Technology's Vietnam semiconductor packaging factory to begin operations in October

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,055
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
The $1,6 billion chip assembly and packaging plant in Vietnam is bigger than plants in Japan, China and Philippines.

theinvestor.vn

Amkor Technology's Vietnam semiconductor packaging factory to begin operations in October

The first Vietnam factory of U.S.-based Amkor Technology Inc., a global semiconductor product packaging and test services provider, is set to begin operations this October in Bac Ninh province.
theinvestor.vn theinvestor.vn

1691129242986.png



Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park in Bac Ninh province, northern Vietnam where Amkor Technology is building a factory. Photo courtesy of Bac Ninh newspaper.

 

Similar threads

Viet
Yellen urges Asia to tap CHIPS Act funds for semiconductors
Replies
0
Views
56
Viet
Viet
Viet
Hyundai Motor debuts made-in-Vietnam electric vehicle
Replies
1
Views
60
Viet
Viet
Viet
US chip giant Synopsys ramps up design venture in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
315
Viet
Viet
Viet
South Korean Amkor Technology to pour $1.6 bln into Vietnam semiconductor plant
Replies
0
Views
428
Viet
Viet
Viet
Hyundai Vietnam shipbuilder gets $140 mln order for two petrochemical carriers
Replies
2
Views
105
Song Hong
Song Hong

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom