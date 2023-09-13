US brings Vietnam into the semiconductor CHIPS Act

Viet
The US government bringing Vietnam into its CHIPS Act with major investments by Synopsys and Marvell for chip design centres and Amkor for assembly.
The recent CHIPS and Science Act includes the $500m International Technology Security and Innovation Fund (ITSI Fund) run by the US State Department to promote the development and adoption of secure and trustworthy telecommunications networks and ensure semiconductor supply chain security and diversification.
A Memorandum of Cooperation on Semiconductor Supply Chains, Workforce and Ecosystem Development signed yesterday will formalize a partnership to expand the capacity of the semiconductor ecosystem in Vietnam, particularly to expand capacity in reliable partners where it cannot be re-shored to the United States. This is a focus on semiconductor assembly and test but also semiconductor design centres and training.
“One of the major challenges of the global semiconductor industry is research and engineering shortage and this presents a huge opportunity for aspiring Vietnamese tech talents. The establishment of Marvell’s Design Centre in Vietnam is a significant step towards bridging this talent gap and fostering the semiconductor industry in Vietnam,” said Dr. Loi Nguyen, Executive Vice President of Marvell’s Optical and Copper Connectivity Group and a native of Ho Chi Minh City.
Another bilateral Memorandum of Understanding also strengthens technical cooperation to support Vietnam’s efforts to quantify its Rare Earth Elements (REE) resources and meet high environmental, social, and governance standards to provide materials outside China’s supply chain.
