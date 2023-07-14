What's new

Afghans’ involvement in terror acts in Pakistan key concern: ISPR

Pakistan Army ‘has serious concerns over TTP operating freely in Afghanistan’​


By Web Desk
July 14, 2023



Pakistani troops patrol along the Afghanistan border at Big Ben post in Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 3, 2021. — AFP


Pakistani troops patrol along the Afghanistan border at Big Ben post in Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 3, 2021. — AFP
The military has urged the interim Afghan Taliban-led government to take action against terrorists operating on its soil and expressed serious concerns on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) safe havens in the neighbouring war-torn country.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan have serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

The military’s media wing statement came as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison, where he was briefed on recent terrorist attack in Zhob.
“The COAS Paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve,” the statement added.
— ISPR
— ISPR
Earlier this week, nine soldiers were martyred as terrorists launched a "dastardly attack" on the Pakistan Army's Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan, the ISPR had said in a statement.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on the garrison, the ISPR said, adding that the initial attempt to sneak into the facility was "checked by soldiers on duty".
Upon interception, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and soldiers, with the militants being "contained into a small area at the boundary".

Later at night, the army's media wing announced that the clearance operation at the Zhob Cantt had been completed, adding that five terrorists have been killed during the operation.


Referring to the attack in the today's statement, the military’s information wing said it is expected that the interim Afghan government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in the Doha agreement.
“The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed,” the statement emphasised.


Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan, it added.

The ISPR further said operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the armed forces “shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country”.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks following Afghan Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 and called upon the interim rulers to take decisive actions against terrorists including the TTP responsible for cross-border attacks.

Terror activities in the country have soared by 79% during the first half of 2023, a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed.

The report voiced alarm, stating that at least 271 militant attacks took place during the last six months, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals.The situation in the same timeframe last year was way better as compared to the current, as the first half of 2022 saw 151 attacks and 293 deaths, and 487 injuries.

These figures represent a staggering 79% increase in militant attacks during the first half of this year compared to the corresponding period last year.
Furthermore, the latter half of 2022 recorded 228 attacks, resulting in 246 fatalities and 349 injuries. Thus, the first six months of 2023 witnessed an 18% rise in attacks compared to the latter half of 2022, accompanied by a 58% increase in fatalities and an 88% increase in injuries.
Pakistani security forces have also stepped up their response against terrorism and killed at least 236 militants across the country while 295 suspected militants were also arrested during the first six months of 2023.

Afghans' involvement in terror acts in Pakistan key concern: ISPR

The military has urged the interim Afghan Taliban-led government to take action against terrorists operating on its soil and expressed serious concerns on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s ...
If Spineless Army had a face it would be Pakistani military - it took them 20 years to realise that Terroc acts originate from Pakistan yet theyre so spinless they can only show concern and no action - no repose like we give befitting response and shit - The current leadership of Army brass is the result of Corruption and neptosim since 80s
 
they are creating smoke screen to take Imran khan to prison to avoid protests and will launch strikes into afghanistan.. or they are using this as an excuse to postpone elections..
these spinless Terror infestation of establishment are the worst enemy of pakistan
 
maverick1977 said:
they are creating smoke screen to take Imran khan to prison to avoid protests and will launch strikes into afghanistan.. or they are using this as an excuse to postpone elections..
these spinless Terror infestation of establishment are the worst enemy of pakistan
Click to expand...

They are getting pushed by Americans if they want dollars then fight Afghan Taliban or give drone bases.
Now they will blame everything of Afghan Taliban to rally up support to allow U.S bases in Pakistan.
 
alphapak said:
They are getting pushed by Americans if they want dollars then fight Afghan Taliban or give drone bases.
Now they will blame everything of Afghan Taliban to rally up support to allow U.S bases in Pakistan.
Click to expand...

If that is the case then can you blame the Afghanistan Taliban, similarly whenever Pakistan tries to improve relations with Iran we see on the media Iran blame game. We all know Usa and Saudia/Uae do not want Pakistan to improve relations with Iran and Pakistan as usual bows down due to riyals and dollars. Today Saudia is trying to improve relations with Iran without caring what Pakistan thinks, tomorrow Usa may also improve relations.
 
alphapak said:
They are getting pushed by Americans if they want dollars then fight Afghan Taliban or give drone bases.
Now they will blame everything of Afghan Taliban to rally up support to allow U.S bases in Pakistan.
Click to expand...


Errr nooo,they are getting pushed from afghanis who constantly cause fassad, murder and deshatgardi,they are a worthless people

What's the U.S got to do with anything
 
alphapak said:
They are getting pushed by Americans if they want dollars then fight Afghan Taliban or give drone bases.
Now they will blame everything of Afghan Taliban to rally up support to allow U.S bases in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
Americans are already in Afghanistan. The Taliban is co-operating with the CIA. They also don't need a base in Pakistan as drones already fly over Kabul.
 
Bleek said:
Americans are already in Afghanistan. The Taliban is co-operating with the CIA. They also don't need a base in Pakistan as drones already fly over Kabul.
Click to expand...

Why did they need drone bases in Pakistan when they had 150K troops in Afghanistan?
 
alphapak said:
Why did they need drone bases in Pakistan when they had 150K troops in Afghanistan?
Click to expand...
Because it was more intensive operations, they were also using supply routes and it wasn't only Afghanistan they were tracking but also Pakistan.

America said it considered the two countries one theatre of war.

Right now the Taliban are co-operating with the CIA
 
all our lives this warfare created by establishment has ruined pakistans economy, only so they can make money and keep the real culprit (establishment themselves) by smoke screens they have created for 75 years. First it was indian manjaan, and now afghan manjaan.. let the dollar keep coming in for them.. terrible fate for the people of pakistan
 
Bloody baste..... dalo. Kuch akal ko hath maroo kanzeer ki uladoo.. dont sell your brothers

Usa needs reason to stay in Pakistan as it is only Islamic atomic power. Which is compromised power. Afghan and Taliban are just Excuse. They can not afford to free Pakistan. Reason why they pored billions to get rid of Imran khan. Catch bilwal zaradri you will know the reality...
 
