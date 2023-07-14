What's new

Army expresses ‘serious concerns over TTP’s safe haven in Afghanistan’

  • Army concerned over liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan: ISPR.
  • Gen Munir briefed on recent terrorist attack in Zhob during Quetta visit.
  • "Involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorism is another key concern."
The Pakistan Army has expressed serious concerns about safe havens and liberty of action available to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

The military’s media wing statement came as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Quetta Garrison, where he was briefed on the recent terrorist attack in Zhob in which nine soldiers embraced martyrdom.

“The COAS paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve,” the statement added.

Earlier this week, nine soldiers were martyred as terrorists launched a "dastardly attack" on the Pakistan Army's Zhob Garrison in Northern Balochistan, the ISPR had said in a statement.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on the garrison, the ISPR said, adding that the initial attempt to sneak into the facility was "checked by soldiers on duty".

Upon interception, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and soldiers, with the militants being "contained into a small area at the boundary".

Later at night, the army's media wing announced that the clearance operation at the Zhob Cantt had been completed, adding that five terrorists have been killed during the operation.

Referring to the attack in the today's statement, the military’s information wing said it is expected that the interim Afghan government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in the Doha agreement.

“The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed,” the statement emphasised.

Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan, it added.

The ISPR further said operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the armed forces “shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country”.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks following Afghan Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 and called upon the interim rulers to take decisive actions against terrorists including the TTP responsible for cross-border attacks.

Terror activities in the country have soared by 79% during the first half of 2023, a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed.

The report voiced alarm, stating that at least 271 militant attacks took place during the last six months, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals.

The situation in the same timeframe last year was way better as compared to the current, as the first half of 2022 saw 151 attacks and 293 deaths, and 487 injuries.

These figures represent a staggering 79% increase in militant attacks during the first half of this year compared to the corresponding period last year.

Furthermore, the latter half of 2022 recorded 228 attacks, resulting in 246 fatalities and 349 injuries. Thus, the first six months of 2023 witnessed an 18% rise in attacks compared to the latter half of 2022, accompanied by a 58% increase in fatalities and an 88% increase in injuries.

Pakistani security forces have also stepped up their response against terrorism and killed at least 236 militants across the country while 295 suspected militants were also arrested during the first six months of 2023.
Solution is to have ISI/PA special forces imbedded in Afghanistan with a channel for funding for mercernaries and bounty hunters to put these terrorists on the defensive. They shouldn't be able to reach the Pakistan border.
 
War of controlling country assets, nothing more , rest we all know pak corrupt generals have nothing todo about the lives of bloody civilians . Just relax and enjoy the phighting :lol:
 
it is clear as day, that the one job that they should do, they are not capable of doing.
sadly, now the Armed Forces and its officers are used to desk jobs in Air Conditioned rooms, that us why they have become the Government, the Economists, the Agriculturalists, the Industrialists and the Civil Service. Everything, except border defence.
 
Jf Thunder said:
it is clear as day, that the one job that they should do, they are not capable of doing.
sadly, now the Armed Forces and its officers are used to desk jobs in Air Conditioned rooms, that us why they have become the Government, the Economists, the Agriculturalists, the Industrialists and the Civil Service. Everything, except border defence.
Click to expand...
Only because the corrupt politicians failed in their duty.
 
Pakistan lack of strategy/policy is the problem, we have so many anti Pakistan militants but what has Pakistan done to counter this militancy and ideology? In tribal areas we have pro Pakistan militants/lashkars but the army failed to support them, in Afghanistan we may also have anti Taliban or TTP groups but we are too scared to support them.

Pakistan needs to fully fund and train anti ttp organisations and slowly secure Pakistan, then slowly take the war to Afghanistan. Once they are checkmated, only then Taliban will come to the negotiation table. Talks need to be held with Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkey, agree to jointly fight militancy. The issue again is Pakistan is supporting the Taliban, and will not allow anyone to threaten them but the same Taliban and allies are harming Pakistan. It seems like Pakistan is hoping for the situation to settle down or they're just stupid.
 
Bleek said:
We need an operation similar to operation Euphrates shield that was conducted in Syria.

If you think you can't do that just fucking annihilate Afghanistan till no one is left in there, we are having a population explosion anyway so more land can't be bad

en.m.wikipedia.org

Operation Euphrates Shield - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
yeah - but where is the money for such an operation?
and what happens when you put so much attention on the border thats not on the east?

PakAlp said:
Pakistan lack of strategy/policy is the problem, we have so many anti Pakistan militants but what has Pakistan done to counter this militancy and ideology? In tribal areas we have pro Pakistan militants/lashkars but the army failed to support them, in Afghanistan we may also have anti Taliban or TTP groups but we are too scared to support them.

Pakistan needs to fully fund and train anti ttp organisations and slowly secure Pakistan, then slowly take the war to Afghanistan. Once they are checkmated, only then Taliban will come to the negotiation table.
Click to expand...
if there is enough money after importing all the glitzy motorcade for the elites, we can certainly fund them I guess.
 
Bleek said:
We need an operation similar to operation Euphrates shield that was conducted in Syria.

If you think you can't do that just fucking annihilate Afghanistan till no one is left in there, we are having a population explosion anyway so more land can't be bad

en.m.wikipedia.org

Operation Euphrates Shield - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...

This operation failed, it made the Syrian government and Kurds to unite, then the SAA took over the Kurd controlled areas and Turkey had to stop the operation, even now Turkey is supporting Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which is a terrorist organisation to control some areas.

Orange is where Syrian army overtook the area which Turkey was planning to take. White is under the control of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham but between SAA and Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, Turkey has its troops to protect them otherwise Syrian army would annihilate them.
Screenshot_20230714-215427_Chrome.jpg
 
Sliver said:
if there is enough money after importing all the glitzy motorcade for the elites, we can certainly fund them I guess.
Click to expand...

They don't need airforce or tanks. Its just a militia, where does TTP gets its funding and training from? During anti TTP operations, we had many anti ttp lashkars formed, one anti ttp militia formed but the government of Pakistan for some reason stopped supporting them and ttp ended up destroying them. Now them people obviously think of this as a betrayal, they risked their lives but ended up getting stabbed in the back. Pakistan could have used them to surround TTP in North and S Waziristan, forming a buffer zone, then slowly use them to flush out ttp militants from tribal areas, then secure the border, form checkpoints.

The red line is where buffer could have been established. This is where mainly the anti Pakistan militias operate from, they cross over to Afghanistan and then come back etc.
Screenshot_20230714-221000_Chrome.jpg
 
We never witnessed Israel whining like a little bitch how external forces are killing or conspiring against its state and people rather going after them and annihilating with whatever means possible. or yahan inka randi rona khtm nahe ho raha.
 
BUT they are busy crushing the people and whining that they are getting attacked.

The army is a liability to Pakistan since 1947.
 

