Abdolhamid Ismaeelzahi criticizes Hamas and Palestinians supporting recognition of Israel

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
10,172
Reaction score
-18
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Well apprently this Mualana takes his gloves off.

This faggot of a Maulana who once insulted Bashar Assad for suppressing ISIS and other Takfiri terrorists has announced his support for recognition of a Zionist Jewish state in the holy land of Christians and Muslims.
I have chosen a number of his bullshits for you to read and to get to know to his real character.

"The destruction of Israel is not possible and the current crisis needs a just solution."
"The solution to the Middle East crisis is the formation of two independent governments, not the destruction of Israel," he criticized Hamas for attacking civilians and said that he does not blindly support Islamic groups. He also said: "Exaggeration from any side - hitting people, hitting children - is not approved by us." (intentionally accusing Hamas of attacking children which appeared to be false Zionist made up story)



Fyi, this guy is Maulana diesel of Iran. All of illegal fuel trades in Iran Pakistan bordering area is done under his watch and his armed men.
 
Curse you hamas

All the plans of our dollar generals down the drain.Those poor souls had such dreams to recognize Israel and get billions of dollars from their daddy USA and Saudi and buy mansions in the west and set up businesses for their children

Can't you see anyone happy
 

