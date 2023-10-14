Abdolhamid Ismaeelzahi criticizes Hamas and Palestinians supporting recognition of Israel

Well apprently this Mualana takes his gloves off.



This faggot of a Maulana who once insulted Bashar Assad for suppressing ISIS and other Takfiri terrorists has announced his support for recognition of a Zionist Jewish state in the holy land of Christians and Muslims.

I have chosen a number of his bullshits for you to read and to get to know to his real character.



"The destruction of Israel is not possible and the current crisis needs a just solution."

"The solution to the Middle East crisis is the formation of two independent governments, not the destruction of Israel," he criticized Hamas for attacking civilians and said that he does not blindly support Islamic groups. He also said: "Exaggeration from any side - hitting people, hitting children - is not approved by us." (intentionally accusing Hamas of attacking children which appeared to be false Zionist made up story)







Fyi, this guy is Maulana diesel of Iran. All of illegal fuel trades in Iran Pakistan bordering area is done under his watch and his armed men.