Y-20 heavy transport aircraft News & Discussions

Y-20 heavy transport aircraft successful maiden flight today

14&#65306;48 &#36816;20&#20302;&#31354;&#36890;&#22330;&#65292;&#25671;&#26179;&#26426;&#32764;&#12290;
14:48 Y-20 low pass over runway, shaking its wing.

15&#65306;00 &#36816;-20&#25104;&#21151;&#38477;&#33853;&#65292;&#39318;&#39134;&#22278;&#28385;&#25104;&#21151;&#65281;
15:00 Y-20 landed. Maiden flight successful.

141206oadt2t0qda1bvyf0.jpg

144150u5rfoodri1q5rzb1.jpg.thumb.jpg





Named as the Y-20, China's first large military transport aircraft carries the dream and expectation of millions of Chinese people. Compared with the Il-76MD, the Y-20 has larger volume, more reasonable fuselage space and layout, and higher engine power.

The Y-20 not only outperforms Il-76 but also has Chinese characteristics in supercritical airfoils, integrated avionics, cabin equipment, composite materials and their processing.

The performance parameters of the Y-20 are quite close to those of Russian Il-476. Operated by three aircrew members, the Y-20 has the highest load-carrying capacity of 66 tons, a fuselage length of 47 meters, a wingspan of 45 meters and a height of 15 meters, and bears the maximum take-off weight of a little more than 200 tons. It has a traditional layout and strong adaptability to take-off and landing fields, as evidenced by being able to take off and land at airstrips and carry the vast majority of combat and support vehicles of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Currently, the representative types of large transport aircraft are the U.S. Boeing C-17 Globemaster III and Russian Ilyushin Il-76, and only the U.S. and Russia in the world are able to develop large transport aircraft.
China's First Heavy Transporter Y-20 Takes Off
2013-01-26 16:21:18 CRIENGLISH.com

China began test flights Saturday for the prototype of its first indigenously-developed heavy transport aircraft, Y-20, a craft similar in size to the Russian IL-76 and somewhat smaller than the U.S. C-17.

The plane took off at around 2:00pm, according to CCTV News. But it didn't specify where the test was conducted.

The Y-20 program is part of an effort to develop an indigenous long-range jet-powered heavy transport aircraft, a top priority in China's "Medium- and Long-Term National Science and Technology Development Program (2006-20)" (MLP).

Y-20 is developed by Xian Aircraft Industry, a subsidiary of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's leading military aircraft maker.

Earlier reports said it's able to accommodate most large PLA combat and support vehicles, including the Type 99 series tanks, with a capacity to carry up to 66 tons of goods.
cnleio said:
A valuable tool for the big power country (global strategic delivery), WELL DONE!
Very useful for humanitarian relief assistance, Army and troops delivery.
For the future challenge, China just need many domestic large transport airplanes like Y-20.
Without aircraft like this, China will never bee a global power.

This will allow China to transport tanks and other heavy equipment to all corners of the Globe within hours.
 
Now that the Y-20 has successfully made its maiden flight&#65292;AVIC-FAI and XAC can direct their FULL attention to the design and prototype development of the flying wing heavy bomber that's have been brewing for years&#12290;

One old page turned&#65292;a new page opens&#12290;:azn:
 

