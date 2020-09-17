What's new

Xinjiang's Tarim River diverted and channeled to nurture world's largest desert poplar forest

Xinjiang's Tarim River diverted and channeled to nurture world's largest desert poplar forest
Xinhua | Updated: 2020-08-17 16:31
URUMQI - The Tarim River in the southern part of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, also China's longest inland river, has been diverted to flow across the world's largest desert poplar forest as part of an ecological restoration campaign.
8733c2e0ef324f9d94c13fa32eb7728c.jpeg

The sluices along the Tarim River are being opened gradually during the high-water season to channel water across some 15 million mu (about 1 million hectares) of desert poplar forest in the river's basin.

6a55f6eba09e4dc49b669f5ec523701f.jpeg


This is the fifth year for the ecological restoration project designed to nurture the drought-resistant plant that serves as a major greening force in south Xinjiang's deserts.

b1ed0dfe42e44b3fb70374adbd9ac28d.jpeg

A total of nearly 8.2 billion cubic meters of water has flowed into the forest since 2016, and another inflow of 1.86 billion cubic meters of water is expected this year.
ab93f476ce67487b8d8022c7b9899afa.jpeg

The region is seeing marked increases in vegetation and waterfowl. The biological diversity had almost doubled in the river's downstream area in the past four years, data from the Chinese Academy of Sciences showed.

2ac7e5fa7e914021ba8a4ef8fb334097.jpeg


Amazing.....But is the river sustainable? wondering if it would dry out with time due to harsh temperatures and ecology.
 
world's largest desert poplar forest in the world second biggest desert, The Taklamakan desert.
2Nae-hmivixn1029498.jpg

O1CN01R5yzl71k9AMmfpS8Y_!!792154640.jpg

ChMkJl3E6amIJL8ZABBUQl7ClPwAAvG1gNCSaAAEFRa998.jpg

ChMkJ13E6hKID4OaAAvdWlz0OwoAAvG1wIWKvMAC91y634.jpg

0.jpg

0 (2).jpg

0 (3).jpg

v2-d4f88528371217553daf5c850e57e8c9_r.jpg

v2-14729fcb66e5bdb3e207440c3343dbba_r.jpg

v2-ff5ea05b7a7f15e198ab58ad02bc331f_r.jpg

555.jpg
 
world's largest desert poplar forest in the world second biggest desert, The Taklamakan desert.
F96r-hmhafis2168898.jpg

调整大小 ChsEfV3g9IOAaA-mACerqFZQbWo504.jpg

调整大小 ChsEnl3g9IiADeyPAC3rFTeLklE445.jpg

调整大小 ChsEnl3g9JSAMdH1ACvo3l1MUPg828.jpg

457849ed4fceb6b5.jpg

33b3165a0684cb5.jpg

J0rzjCNZRzPx5L.1280x853@.jpg

N3E2wFogdn9xa4.1280x853@.jpg

调整大小 f704cf4b42a840e292c3dd4e30db274b.jpg

hze=D3CaA4f4Ql8RzJRNLIONoe61hnHQAuZoFXcwy8Ar=1540024530148compressflag.jpg
 
The Taklamakan desert local villagers, the villagers living the heart of this huge desert who were unknown to the outside world until recently. Legend says they are the descendents of a small group of Genghis Khan's Mongol soldiers who got lost in the Taklamakan hence settled down there.

c8f0c3405cee4bdebf269bc9f32a88d9.jpeg

feee4fe647f0414e965dc69111339c25.jpeg

9c4c-ihuuxuu7467902.jpg

b7bec280ly1g4g0e2hzkej211i0u0kjm.jpg

D7D37C6F4ED8468CC3BD125F2DCFE9A6.jpg

b7bec280ly1g4g3e6mu9kj211i0u0b2a.jpg

57f8a7d9f30d434e86fbb05bcf645574.jpeg

fcb2767715704d40bff03734b53128c2.jpeg

8f0c3910f4324247852ff38089561b46.jpeg

5da7dd2ba31099ab43d35f68.jpeg

5da7dd2ba31099ab43d35f6a.jpeg

5da7dd2ba31099ab43d35f72.jpeg

b7bec280ly1g4g3a3iizhj212w0t64qr.jpg

C4B9E79DC78247D6784ECCB83C70B1D0.jpg

7081993e8019463bae711f5417503b5b_th.jpg

3dfde698fd4041fcbbdebb6a7fbd5ee4_th.jpg

0 (2).jpg

下载.jpg

下载 (1).jpg

af13e6826c5c4355a6e377ed2c88f974.jpeg
 
089f03bfd6b74ff0a7f548222d054068.jpeg

20180505143834_c5e3213f95ee9913f1a20e45246da46a_4.jpeg

0 (4).jpg

下载 (2).jpg

下载 (3).jpg

80e5-hxntqyy5852946.jpg

调整大小 ChsEfV3mP9-AKWG4AFcqZTHj8q4074.jpg

调整大小 调整大小 ChcCr13mQBSAKXWyAHZc3KovYqI248.jpg

调整大小 调整大小 ChsEfF3mPlKAPI-HAG13Br5rGRA962.jpg

调整大小 5dc2287e14b6c.jpg

调整大小 调整大小 5dc22872d855e.jpg

7326a4b8a98c4091aaa8fb77739ac9d9.jpeg
 

