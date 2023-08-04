What's new

‘World-first’ grid-scale sodium-ion battery project in China enters commercial operation

‘World-first’ grid-scale sodium-ion battery project in China enters commercial operation​

ByCameron Murray
August 3, 2023


sodium-ion china battery


The signing ceremony. Image: Great Power, Qingdao Beian Holdings and Noan Technology Co.

A battery energy storage system (BESS) project using sodium-ion technology has entered commercial operation in Qingdao, China.

The demonstration project of 5MW/10MWh was officialised last month (14 July) between project partners Great Power, a battery technology company, Qingdao Beian Holdings and Noan Technology Co.

