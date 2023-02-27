What's new

Chinese EV maker showcases world’s 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
65,043
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese EV maker showcases world’s 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery​

Chinese EV maker JAC has showcased the world’s first electric vehicle (EV) that is powered by a cheaper sodium-ion battery which could help reduce the cost of future EVs by 10 per cent, the media reported on Friday.​

February 24, 2023 5:15 pm

4871ef66a13d95936fb4ec5cfe48de95.jpg


Chinese EV maker JAC has showcased the world’s first electric vehicle (EV) that is powered by a cheaper sodium-ion battery which could help reduce the cost of future EVs by 10 per cent, the media reported on Friday.

Sodium-ion batteries use cheaper raw materials and can offer EV makers an alternative to existing technologies that rely on lithium and cobalt as the main ingredients.

The sodium-ion battery was developed by Beijing-based startup Hina Battery Technologies, reports South China Morning Post.

The JAC EV is fitted with a 25 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery that can go as far as 250 kms on a single charge, Hina said in a statement.

“A surge in lithium carbonate prices last year made many battery manufacturers and downstream users face ever-rising cost pressures,” Hina said.

“Therefore, sodium-ion batteries offering better cost-performance, high safety as well as excellent cycle performance, have been widely expected as the most promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries.”

Sodium-ion batteries have lower density than their lithium-ion counterparts. These batteries have advantages such as low-temperature performance and charging speed.

Hina, founded in 2017, engages in the development and commercialisation of sodium-ion batteries.

Meanwhile, Chinese electric carmaker BYD is expanding operations overseas, setting a unit sales target for 2023 to overtake Elon Musk-run Tesla.

Operating in more than 40 nations, BYD plans to sell nearly two million EVs this year, including in Japan and countries in Southeast Asia and Europe, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

In December last year, BYD Auto remained the global market leader, shipping more than 5,37,000 EV units — an increase of 197 per cent (on-year).

The global electric vehicle (EV) charging revenue is likely to exceed $300 billion by 2027, up from $66 billion in 2023, a report said this week.

According to Juniper Research, the total number of plug-in vehicles will surpass 137 million globally by 2027, up from 49 million in 2023.

www.thestatesman.com

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Chinese EV maker JAC has showcased the world's first electric vehicle (EV) that is powered by a cheaper sodium-ion battery which could help reduce the cost of future EVs by 10 per cent, the media reported on Friday.
www.thestatesman.com www.thestatesman.com
 
beijingwalker said:

Chinese EV maker showcases world’s 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery​

Chinese EV maker JAC has showcased the world’s first electric vehicle (EV) that is powered by a cheaper sodium-ion battery which could help reduce the cost of future EVs by 10 per cent, the media reported on Friday.​

February 24, 2023 5:15 pm

4871ef66a13d95936fb4ec5cfe48de95.jpg


Chinese EV maker JAC has showcased the world’s first electric vehicle (EV) that is powered by a cheaper sodium-ion battery which could help reduce the cost of future EVs by 10 per cent, the media reported on Friday.

Sodium-ion batteries use cheaper raw materials and can offer EV makers an alternative to existing technologies that rely on lithium and cobalt as the main ingredients.

The sodium-ion battery was developed by Beijing-based startup Hina Battery Technologies, reports South China Morning Post.

The JAC EV is fitted with a 25 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery that can go as far as 250 kms on a single charge, Hina said in a statement.

“A surge in lithium carbonate prices last year made many battery manufacturers and downstream users face ever-rising cost pressures,” Hina said.

“Therefore, sodium-ion batteries offering better cost-performance, high safety as well as excellent cycle performance, have been widely expected as the most promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries.”

Sodium-ion batteries have lower density than their lithium-ion counterparts. These batteries have advantages such as low-temperature performance and charging speed.

Hina, founded in 2017, engages in the development and commercialisation of sodium-ion batteries.

Meanwhile, Chinese electric carmaker BYD is expanding operations overseas, setting a unit sales target for 2023 to overtake Elon Musk-run Tesla.

Operating in more than 40 nations, BYD plans to sell nearly two million EVs this year, including in Japan and countries in Southeast Asia and Europe, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

In December last year, BYD Auto remained the global market leader, shipping more than 5,37,000 EV units — an increase of 197 per cent (on-year).

The global electric vehicle (EV) charging revenue is likely to exceed $300 billion by 2027, up from $66 billion in 2023, a report said this week.

According to Juniper Research, the total number of plug-in vehicles will surpass 137 million globally by 2027, up from 49 million in 2023.

www.thestatesman.com

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Chinese EV maker JAC has showcased the world's first electric vehicle (EV) that is powered by a cheaper sodium-ion battery which could help reduce the cost of future EVs by 10 per cent, the media reported on Friday.
www.thestatesman.com www.thestatesman.com
Click to expand...

 
lcloo said:
SERPENTZA, Youtube No.1 Anti-China scum. His videos are full lies.
Click to expand...

Don't shoot the messenger of can't refute his claims. He showed videos of many Chinese crappy EVs Lighting up... How about that?
 
Clutch said:
Don't shoot the messenger of can't refute his claims. He showed videos of many Chinese crappy EVs Lighting up... How about that?
Click to expand...
People can show videos of burning cars in every country, so what's the point?

Tesla Model S battery bursts into flames, car “totally destroyed” in 5 minutes​

tesla-p90-d-in-flames-800x400.jpg
 
Well on a per manufactured unit basis, both Tesla and all Chinese EV makers do not have a combustion of car rate as high as Lamborghini or Ferrari. I guess Ferrari or Lambos are really bad and unsafe cars.

If all cars have that risk and Chinese EVs do not explode even as frequently as Hyundais and Kias (look it up both those car makers have had lots of spontaneous explosions and engine fires), then bringing up the subject as if Chinese cars are more prone to it is dishonest and aimed as propaganda... which is exactly what SerpentZA is if anyone even bothers to look at most of his videos.
 
Looks like Tesla and Hyndai EV catches fire most, also many European makes as well, including BMW. This shows very clearly that SerpentZA was bad mouthing China with selective reporting, which is typical of all white supremacist.

According to Wikipedia, cases of fire incidents according to brands are
Tesla 44 cases
Hyundai 25 cases
Renault 13 cases
Chevrolet 12 cases
BMW 11 cases
BYD 9 cases
VW 7 case
Nissan 7 cases
Porsche 6 cases
Puegeot 4 cases
Mitsubishi 3 cases
Nio 3 cases
Jaguar 3 cases
Audi 3 cases
Fisker 2 cases
Zotye 1 case

en.wikipedia.org

Plug-in electric vehicle fire incidents - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

And fire incidents are very tiny percentage compare with total EV sales since 2010 to 2022. BYD sold more than 3 million EV and has only 9 cases of fire incident.

Plug-in car registrations in Q1-Q4 2022 (vs previous year):
  1. BYD: 1,857,549 and 18.4% share (vs 9.1%)
  2. Tesla: 1,314,330 and 13.0% share (vs 16.0%)
  3. Volkswagen Group: 831,844 and 8.2% share (vs 13.0%)
  4. SAIC (incl. SAIC-GM-Wuling): 724,911 and 7.2% share (vs 10.5%)
  5. Geely-Volvo: 606,114 and 6.0% share
Top 5 total: 5,334,748 (52.8% share)
others: 4,756,416 (47.2% share)
Total: 10,091,164
 
Last edited:
Sodium ion have performance problem due to its atomic structure. It loses capacity after a few rounds of recharge.
 
BYD's Subsidiary FinDreams Battery Strikes Deal with Huaihai Vehicle on Sodium-ion Batteries
2023/11/20 07:18 CST

Huaihai Holding Group announced that it had reached an agreement with FinDreams Battery, a subsidiary of BYD COMPANY (01211.HK) -1.200 (-0.491%) Short selling $325.91M; Ratio 30.219% (002594.SZ) -1.120 (-0.473%) , on a sodium-ion battery project in Xuzhou, an eastern city in mainland China, Chinese media reported.

The project aims to produce sodium-ion battery systems for micro-cars, with an annual production capacity of 30 gigawatt-hours (GWh), making it the world's largest supplier of sodium-ion systems for micro-cars.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
‘World-first’ grid-scale sodium-ion battery project in China enters commercial operation
Replies
1
Views
311
Song Hong
Song Hong
_NOBODY_
How Sodium-Ion Batteries May Challenge Lithium
Replies
0
Views
320
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
beijingwalker
China leads global battery patent race for post-lithium-ion era
Replies
4
Views
594
Song Hong
Song Hong
艹艹艹
Tokyo Auto Show returns as local carmakers play EV catch-up
Replies
5
Views
170
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Chinese EV Sales Surged in September, Underscoring a Thriving Market
Replies
1
Views
184
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom