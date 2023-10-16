Will Iran enter to the war against Israel?

Mehdipersian
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran :
Amir Abdullahian in response to the possibility of Iran entering to the war:
Every thing is possible , we cannot be indifferent to Israel crimes.
the possibility of pre-emptive action by the resistance axis is expected in the coming hours
