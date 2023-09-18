What's new

Why is electricity expensive? | Smuggling of dollar | Demonetizing currency

Why is electricity expensive? | Smuggling of dollar | Demonetizing currency



In this episode, Uzair talks to Ammar Khan about the ongoing electricity and dollar crises in the country. We also touch on ways to resolve these issues and why they are linked to competence and willingness to make decisions.

Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
01:30 Understanding the power crisis
17:34 Dollar rate and smuggling
26:30 Demonetization and disrupting the system
35:14 NICVD and healthcare
 

