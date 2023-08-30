_NOBODY_
Dollar Crosses 300 | Reasons for Rupee Fall | Is SIFC the Solution? | Khurram Husain
In this episode, Uzair talks to Khurram Husain about what is going on with the rupee and why money supply growth is actually the real driver of the ongoing weakness of the currency. We also talk about why Khurram has a bleak outlook for the economy, what it will take to stop the vicious cycle, and his views on the SIFC.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction1:25 What is causing PKR weakness?
20:15 Political impact of the adjustment
27:00 How to stop the vicious cycle?
34:40 Views on SIFC
41:10 Conclusion