What's new

Dollar Crosses 300 | Reasons for Rupee Fall | Is SIFC the Solution? | Khurram Husain

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,141
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Dollar Crosses 300 | Reasons for Rupee Fall | Is SIFC the Solution? | Khurram Husain



In this episode, Uzair talks to Khurram Husain about what is going on with the rupee and why money supply growth is actually the real driver of the ongoing weakness of the currency. We also talk about why Khurram has a bleak outlook for the economy, what it will take to stop the vicious cycle, and his views on the SIFC.

Chapters:
00:00 Introduction1:25 What is causing PKR weakness?
20:15 Political impact of the adjustment
27:00 How to stop the vicious cycle?
34:40 Views on SIFC
41:10 Conclusion
 

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
The Return of Ishaq Dar
Replies
4
Views
487
ghazi52
ghazi52
S
Pak rupee drops to 221 against Dollar Shehbaz Sharif Immediate Resign & Go Home
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
R
India-Russia Trade: Is Indian Rupee Worthless For Cross-Border Transactions?
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
bababho
B
HAIDER
Black market booms in Pakistan as dollar becomes hard to find
Replies
5
Views
488
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
INDIAPOSITIVE
In a first, rupee crosses 180 mark to the dollar
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
POPEYE-Sailor
POPEYE-Sailor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom