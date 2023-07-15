What's new

Why don't we have an Asian Union?

It doesn't make sense. Waaaay too much hate between countries in Asia. Asia is not a united front. Which is not as much the case in Africa, and even the African Union isn't really all that powerful, there is very little integration between the African states. In fact the only thing in common between the European Union and the African Union, is the word "Union".

China and Japan hate each other, Japan and North Korea hate each other, Japan and South Korea relationship is complicated, South and North Korea hate each other or dislike each other depending on who is president in South Korea , Vietnam and China don't like each other. Indonesia and Malyasia its complicated. India and China don't like each other. India and Pakistan hate each other, Bangladesh and India its complicated, India and Sri Lanka dislike each other, Pakistan and Afghanistan its complicated, Tajikstan and kyrgizstan don't like each other. Saudi and Iran stuff is complicated. So no real unity.

Japan's best relations are with countries outside of Asia, in many ways Japan is closer to the US than any Asian country, Similar things could be said about South Korea.

Overall you are misjudging the conditions need to create any union. You have to look at how the European Union was created in the first place, and figure things out from there, with little steps.
 
Do East Asians even consider South Asians as 'Asians'?

I know geographically that's the case but many restrict the term to the East
 
In the West, "Asians" refer to East and SouthEast Asians.

South Asians are referred as "Desi" lol.

There will not Asian Union as long as India is an enemy of Pakistan and China.

And

Japan is an enemy of China and Russia.
 
No, only in North America. The reasoning for this is b/c the first interactions between Americans with Asians were through east asians, so generally "Asianness" is associated with east asia and those having "mongoloid features".

Whereas if you go to the UK, when they said Asian, the default is South Asia, b/c of the history of interactions with South Asia, the British Raj and the significant South Asian diaspora in the UK.

Granted some definitions/perceptions change b/c of the projection of American soft power and "americanization", but generally "asianess" depends on where in "the west" you are..
 
True what you are saying is right.

by the way I am against "Desi" nonsense or being associated with India. lol.
 
It is other way around. Jinnah was quoted that he was in favor of rich kingdom of Deccan. He said to one of his friends " I am not stupid to let go of Deccan for some mountains of Kashmir. In the end he lost both. Deccan was Hindu majority and not contiguous.
 
SAARC is limited to South Asia.

Only India and Japan are the slaves of the west.

The relations between others is not insurmountable.

If EU can keep Russia and Turkiye out, Asian Union can keep India and Japan out.
 

