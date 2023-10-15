What's new

22,000 new scholarships for African students in various academic courses: Preneet Kaur

22,000 new scholarships for African students in various academic courses: Preneet Kaur


New Delhi, Mar 1 (ANI): Highlighting India's commitment to development in Africa, Minister of State for External Affairs Preneet Kaur said here on Thursday that 22,000 new scholarships for African students in various academic courses and training programmes, including special agriculture scholarships and C.V. Raman fellowships have been made available. Kaur, who was addressing the inaugural session of India-Africa Science and Technology Ministerial Conference, said proposals for the institutional strengthening of identified institutions in Africa and the transfer of need based technologies have also been initiated. "There is a provision for 22,000 new scholarships for African students in various academic courses and training programmes including special agriculture scholarships and C.V. Raman fellowships," said Kaur. "As per India's commitment to assist African countries in the field of Science and Technology, proposals for institutional strengthening of identified institutions in Africa and transfer of need based technologies have also been initiated," she added. She informed that her ministry has duly secured approvals from the Union Cabinet to support these initiatives through its "Aid to Africa" budget. Kaur also said that India has successfully implemented the Pan-African e-Network Project, including tele-education, tele-medicine and connectivity between leaders in 47 African countries and an agreement has also been signed for its implementation in the 48th country, South Sudan recently. Under the framework of the Science and Technology Initiatives for Africa, Department of Science and Technology in partnership with Ministry of External Affairs organised the 'India-Africa Science and Technology Ministers Conference'. This major ministerial level event has being organised in close coordination with the African Union Commission and is being attended by science and technology ministers from across the African continent along with senior official from various countries. he event is expected to provide a platform for the advocacy, outreach and commitment of India under the framework of the New Science and Technology Cooperation Initiative with Africa. The ministerial conference also intends to help to develop linkages and also secure the interests and commitments of the African partners to this Indian initiative. (ANI)

India would be establishing more than 100 capacity building institutions in Africa, Kaur said, adding 22,000 scholarships would also be made available for African students to pursue various academic courses in India.

India approves over $91.5m for Afghan scholarships

KABUL): The Indian cabinet on Saturday approved Rs492.55 crore ($91.576 million) to fund enhanced scholarships for Afghan students, the government in New Delhi said.

"Scholarships for Afghan students in various universities in India will significantly contribute to the human resource development of Afghanistan Bureau said.

Afghan students’ skills would contribute toward the development of their country, the bureau hoped in a statement. The scholarship scheme will be implemented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations till 2020-21.

Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced the enhancement of scholarships during his visit to Afghanistan in May 2011.

Abdul Azim Noorbakhsh, the higher ministry spokesman, welcomed the Indian government’s decision. He acknowledged India offered Afghan students the largest number of scholarships.

He said of the 10,000 Afghans currently doing doctorates, masters and bachelor degrees abroad, 5,000 are studying in India. :-)

The government in Kabul had doubled funds for the Afghans studying abroad from $5 million to id=”mce_marker”0 million, he said, promising the allocation would be enhanced to id=”mce_marker”5 million next year.

In 2012, 150 students were sent to India, but this year the number of Afghans in Indian universities will reach 400.

OFFER OF SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDY IN INDIA UNDER ICCR AFRICA SCHOLARSHIPS SCHEME: 2023-24​

The Government of India offer Scholarships to Malagasy and Comorian students through Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) under Africa Scholarship Scheme to follow Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M. Phil. /Ph.D. course in various reputed Indian Universities/Institutes. The Scholarship is given for various courses: Agriculture, Commerce and Management, Engineering, Applied course (Journalism and Communication, Tourism Management, Pharmacy, Computer Application, etc…).

The applications from interested students for the academic year 2023-24 are invited online through ICCR’s A2A Scholarship Portal http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/ The last date of online application is on 31 May 2023.

Before applying for the scholarship programme, candidates are advised read the detailed policy guidelines and instructions at ICCR’s A2A Scholarship Portal.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

Candidates must achieve adequate level of English Proficiency as medium of instruction in India is English.

Candidates must be:

between 18 and 30 years old for Undergraduate/Postgraduate courses

between 18 and 45 years old for PhD Programmes

Candidates must be fully fit to be able to stay and complete his/her course in India and should not be suffering with any life-threatening ailment. :-)

Candidates must possess all required supporting documents.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS:

All academic certificates and mark sheet from grade 10 with certified English translation attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, if the original documents are not in English.

TOEFEL/IELTS and other standardized test scores, if available.

Recommendations/character certificates from existing school/University etc.

Certified copy of valid passport. (Passport should be valid for the duration of the course applied for.)

GMAT score for Commerce and Management course. (If required by the University)

A certificate of physical fitness dully filled by a sworn Doctor (Physical fitness format to be downloaded on ICCR’s A2A Scholarship Portal).

Synopsis details only for Ph.D. candidates.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

Online application should be complete in all respects, with all the required information and all necessary supporting documents. Any incomplete application will not be processed further.

The application will not be considered without English translation of documents if the original documents are not in English.

Applicants have the option to apply to 5 Universities/Institutes in the order of their preference of study. :-)

Students should submit a 500-word essay in English to ascertain English proficiency while applying online.

A Global Shift in Foreign Aid, Starting in India
Before a visit this week from President Hamid Karzai of Afghanistan, aimed at wooing investment, India approved development projects in Afghanistan to the tune of $100 million as part of India’s $2 billion aid package to the war-torn country. In 2010, the country extended a $1 billion line of credit to Bangladesh, the highest ever one-time assistance, and last year, it offered $5 billion in credit to African nations. With a broadening aid portfolio, New Delhi recently announced plans to set up its own aid agency.

Part of the reason for such nonchalance, analysts say, is that British aid to India, which amounts to $450 million per year and is used primarily in health care and education, is small. Last year, the finance minister at the time, Pranab Mukherjee, reportedly dismissed the funds as “peanuts” compared to India’s own spending.

A Global Shift in Foreign Aid, Starting in India

Britain’s decision to cut aid to India after decades comes as developed countries worldwide rethink what they give.
