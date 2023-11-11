What's new

Why do we have chemicals in our food?

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,272
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Why do we have chemicals in our food?



More than half of the calories consumed in an average household in the U.S. or U.K. comes from ultra-processed foods. Consumption is already high in the developed world and rapidly increasing in developing countries.

However, recent scientific studies have linked eating UPF with serious health issues like diabetes, obesity, and even cancer. Although current studies cannot prove causation, experts believe reducing UPF in a diet is essential for overall well-being.

"Eating this stuff regularly, every single day, every meal, accumulating all these chemicals in our body, they make us overeat by 25%," said Tim Spector, a professor of epidemiology at King's College London and the co-founder of ZOE – a personalized nutrition app.

"Most of the ultra-processed food that you find are higher in salt, fat and sugar. They are designed extremely tasty, they're ready to eat and they are aggressively marketed, especially to children", Dr Kiara Chang of Imperial College London noted.

In the U.K., where 1 in 4 people are obese, there are growing calls for the food industry and the government to act and offer healthier options to the population. The $128 billion British food and beverage industry is the largest manufacturing sector in the country, employing more than 400,000 people.

"We are calling for food sector companies to report a set of health and sustainability metrics that would be on a mandatory basis," said Sophie Lawrence, who leads a group of investors called the Investor Coalition for Food Policy, managing assets worth $7 trillion.

"We need to make sure that the government and businesses are acting to actually change the food environment people are living in," said Rebecca Tobi, senior business and investment manager at the Food Foundation.

So, could ultra-processed food be taken off the menu? Watch the video to find out.
 
satan doesnt make you rich without consequences, in order to recieve you must pollute your own people including sacrificing loved one.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Why India's soaring food inflation is a global problem, Food prices have spiralled above 11% in India
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
migflug
migflug
Dalit
German and Belgian authorities allegedly ban 12 Shan Food products
Replies
1
Views
340
That Guy
That Guy
S
Diabetes: No evidence that reheating rice after cooking it with coconut oil will ‘reduce’ the amount of sugar, experts say
Replies
0
Views
174
Skimming
S
ghazi52
Food and Beverage processing Industries of Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
456
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
How China is helping Nigeria to attain food security
Replies
0
Views
264
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom