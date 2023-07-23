Where in the world is the Chinese FM Qin Gang, now missing for a MONTH !

ProudThamizhan
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 29, 2023
- Messages
- 480
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
He hasn't been seen in public for a month now. When asked, the official CCP spokesperson said "I have no information that I can share".
One of the last meetings he had was with US secretary Blinken. I think he had met with the Russians as well. Wonder if he tread on Xi's foot the wrong way.
Or may be he has fled China and acquired refugee status elsewhere?
CCP should explain immediately
One of the last meetings he had was with US secretary Blinken. I think he had met with the Russians as well. Wonder if he tread on Xi's foot the wrong way.
China’s foreign minister now missing for a month, Beijing still silent
Speculations are mounting over the mysterious disappearance of China’s foreign minister as Beijing continues to remain tight-lipped on the matter. What’s going on: China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang, 57, has not been seen in public since June 25. Qin has since missed major events...
news.yahoo.com
Or may be he has fled China and acquired refugee status elsewhere?
CCP should explain immediately