Where in the world is the Chinese FM Qin Gang, now missing for a MONTH !

He hasn't been seen in public for a month now. When asked, the official CCP spokesperson said "I have no information that I can share".
One of the last meetings he had was with US secretary Blinken. I think he had met with the Russians as well. Wonder if he tread on Xi's foot the wrong way.

news.yahoo.com

China’s foreign minister now missing for a month, Beijing still silent

Speculations are mounting over the mysterious disappearance of China’s foreign minister as Beijing continues to remain tight-lipped on the matter. What’s going on: China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang, 57, has not been seen in public since June 25. Qin has since missed major events...
Or may be he has fled China and acquired refugee status elsewhere?

CCP should explain immediately
 
Not again...

www.aljazeera.com

China’s Xi makes first public appearance after ‘coup’ rumours

Rumours of ‘house arrest’ put to rest as President Xi attends event in Beijing, before the Communist Party summit.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Explained: President Xi missing? What has stoked rumours of military coup in China - Times of India

China News: Social media has been abuzz with rumours since Saturday that Chinese president Xi Jinping has been deposed in a coup that began unfolding while he was
Yes again. Happened to Jack Ma too and it took a year and half his assets to get released.
This time it is CCP's own Finance Minister. Shortly after meeting Americans and Russians.

W H E R E I S H E ?

FM missing for a month.
 
ProudThamizhan said:
Yes again. Happened to Jack Ma too and it took a year and half his assets to get released.
This time it is CCP's own Finance Minister. Shortly after meeting Americans and Russians.

W H E R E I S H E ?

FM missing for a month.
But wasn't Jack Ma arrested, detained or even assasinated based on info from western channels? the funny thing is in the end they found out Jack Ma was not even in China during the whole time, how can China disappears someone who is not in China?

ProudThamizhan said:
W H E R E I S H E ?

FM missing for a month.
Why you like to know, if he is sick, it'll take time to recover, if he was found corruption, no one is above the law, even for someone with his high post in the government.
 
He was caught boinking someone which resulted in loss of social credits.... Hence he's mia.
Now prolly working hard to regain his lost credits so he can take the chair again.
 
1690138187967.png


no one immune to terror feudal xi


www.aljazeera.com

‘Not feeling well’: China’s ex-leader led out of party congress

Hu Jintao was escorted out of the closing ceremony of the party congress with colleagues staring firmly ahead.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com


"not feeling well"/"sick" is code for terror xi no longer likes you anymore
 
beijingwalker said:
That's Chinesee domestic affair, do we care about who's to be the leaders of your country? we don't give a damn.
www.thatsmags.com

Exploring The Bystander Effect in China

After a viral case of public domestic abuse last week, we have decided to take a look at the bystander effect in China.
www.thatsmags.com www.thatsmags.com

you guys have no morals or ethics, no empathy

america saved the world from the nazis and japanese in ww2 and then korea from communism.

meanwhile:
1690138715554.png

1690138721741.png



red terror


1690138784624.png


u guys just sit and watch this guy in the name of "non interference"
 
I doubt Xi has as much authoritarian power as the OP insinuates. Just attempts to make Xi look like fat Kim of DPRK.
 
CIA Mole said:

www.thatsmags.com

Exploring The Bystander Effect in China

After a viral case of public domestic abuse last week, we have decided to take a look at the bystander effect in China.
www.thatsmags.com www.thatsmags.com

you guys have no morals or ethics, no empathy

america saved the world from the nazis and japanese in ww2 and then korea from communism.

meanwhile:
View attachment 940550
View attachment 940551


red terror
LOL, We are so happy to terrorize you, we take your hysteria as a compliment
 
beijingwalker said:
LOL, We are so happy to terrorize you, we take your hysteria a compliment
Lol it's because you have no morals/ethics/empathy that you don't understand opposing bad actors across the world.

www.thestandard.com.hk

Chinese 'shocked' no one cared to help drowning student in Chongqing

Relations between China and the UK have been rapidly deteriorating over the past year, amid rows over Hong Kong, tech company Huawei and the new coronavirus, writes Kerry Allen, China media analyst, i...
www.thestandard.com.hk www.thestandard.com.hk
You have no concept of helping others.
 
beijingwalker said:
But wasn't Jack Ma arrested, detained or even assasinated based on info from western channels? the funny thing is in the end they found out Jack Ma was not even in China during the whole time, how can China disappears someone who is not in China?


Why you like to know, if he is sick, it'll take time to recover, if he was found corruption, no one is above the law, even for someone with his high post in the government.
nice. Save this post of yours, you will laugh yourself and ease your stress
 
CIA Mole said:
Lol it's because you have no morals/ethics/empathy that you don't understand opposing bad actors across the world.

www.thestandard.com.hk

Chinese 'shocked' no one cared to help drowning student in Chongqing

Relations between China and the UK have been rapidly deteriorating over the past year, amid rows over Hong Kong, tech company Huawei and the new coronavirus, writes Kerry Allen, China media analyst, i...
www.thestandard.com.hk www.thestandard.com.hk
You have no concept of helping others.
Lol, would be be “moral” enough to do this?


微信图片_20230724032507.png
微信图片_20230724032543.png
 
Maira La said:
I doubt Xi has as much authoritarian power as the OP insinuates. Just attempts to make Xi look like fat Kim of DPRK.
no insinuation, just a question. When the official spokesperson doesn't even bother making an excuse for the Foreign Minister's disappearance, isn't natural to question the chief, in this case Xi's motive?
 
ProudThamizhan said:
no insinuation, just a question. When the official spokesperson doesn't even bother making an excuse for the Foreign Minister's disappearance, isn't natural to question the chief, in this case Xi's motive?
The official statement is he is sick, but politiics are always dirty, same in China and the west, you can choose not to believe it. don't tell me that you think politics in the west is cleaner and better than China's.
 

