Now the Chinese Defence Minister missing!!! A short few weeks after the Chinese Finance Minister went missing !!

Seems Xi the pooh is out to get rid of all his colleagues and crown himself king, though he already is ! CCP is such an unprofessional joke

OR the ministers are escaping to asylum elsehwhere.

The story of the Vietnamese minister arriving in Beijing for meeting the defence minister only to find the latter missing ! wow. The CCP spokeswoman says she doesn't have any information on the DEFENCE MINISTER

This is beyond joke , even banana republics know at least what jail they through somebody in or if they escaped

 

